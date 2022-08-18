A night of hip-hop at Santa Rosa’s Arlene Francis Center

North Bay and Bay Area hip-hop artists are heading to Santa Rosa’s Arlene Francis Center this weekend — bringing thumping beats and rhyme for a night of hip-hop in the community.

“We’re trying to bring it back to the root of hip-hop, which is about community,” said Sam Gabel, whose stage name is Professa Gabel, of San Francisco. “I’m trying to bridge the gap between the SF hip-hop scene and Santa Rosa’s scene.”

The show, hosted by Santa Rosa’s DJ Prodkt on Friday, is dubbed “A Flightsy Evening” and will feature performances by Professa Gabel, PaqGod of Santa Rosa and Devonte McClain of Palo Alto, with music provided by DJ Say of San Francisco.

The performing artists will play their upbeat classics and new songs ranging from underground hip-hop to R&B and pop with an old-school hip-hop, yet modern, vibe, Gabel said. Each artist’s set will last for 20 to 30 minutes, with a dance floor for people to groove on.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dYFKEzBnOOQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Expect advance lyricism, original production and an amazing DJ,” Gabel said. “We want to create that family vibe.”

Hip-hop scene

In terms of music, Sonoma County is better known for folk singers and indie rock than for hip-hop, but hip-hop does exist here, quietly, in its own way.

As the number of live music events increase following a loosening of COVID-19 guidelines, fans of the genre will notice hip-hop artists on some local venues’ lineups, too.

One Petaluma music venue manager said he’ll showcase artists who are focused on conscious hip-hop, a subgenre of hip-hop born in the 1980s with politically themed lyrics and a goal of inspiring action and social change.

“We’re not ready to go back to large hip-hop shows; we’re taking a slow approach,” said Tom Gaffey, manager at the Phoenix Theater. “We’ll focus on bringing conscious rap and R&B artists to the venue. We just want people to dance and have fun.”

Hip-hop shows featuring North Bay and Bay Area artists are booked for September and November, Gaffey said.

Gabel recognizes that hip-hop culture has a reputation some associate with violence and profanity. But he wants to reframe the culture’s narrative, he said.

“Violence isn’t a hip-hop thing,” Gabel said. “Violence is violence. We’re not here to highlight violence or be provocative. We don’t bring that energy out. This is about community.”

Though Gabel, who also is actress Arlene Francis’ grandson, was raised in San Francisco, he’s been fond of Santa Rosa since he traveled to the area often to visit family. As he grew up, he became the guy who booked hip-hop shows at the center, he said.

Gabel books three to five hip-hop shows at the center every year, many of which have been album-release parties for himself and other hip-hop artists. He and his manager, Liam Mcstravick, plan to continue to bridge the Bay Area and North Bay hip-hop scene by bringing more Bay Area artists to the area.

“These shows will be ongoing,” Gabel said. “When you have access to a space, opportunities open up for the rest of the community.”

Some local artists who’ve watched the ebb and flow of the hip-hop scene in Sonoma County said, however, there’s a lack of venues for artists to perform at.

“It (hip-hop) exists; it just needs cultivating,” said Vocab Slick, a hip-hop artist who’s lived in Santa Rosa for 15 years. “We’ve always had a good hip-hop scene. But in order for it to grow, we need safe and inclusive spaces for these artists.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.