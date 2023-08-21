Sonoma’s 2022 Treasure Artist Pat Meier-Johnson will have her painting, "Distance Swimmers,“ hung in this year's ”de Young Open“ exhibit, a celebration of Bay Area artwork.

She was only allowed to submit one piece, and she knew “Distance Swimmers” was special.

So special, in fact, that she painted it twice.

“The original piece meant so much to me and I was so moved by it,” Meier-Johnson said. “When the source material moves you so much, sometimes you have to paint it twice.”

She painted the original piece three years ago, and gave it to a friend. She took another crack at it again a few years later.

“My husband Russell's dentist is a distance swimmer, pilot, ballet and ballroom dancer and more. A few years ago she posted a photo online on Facebook of herself and fellow competitors in an open-air distance swim at Lake Tahoe. It was a beautiful photo and I felt I had to paint the silhouetted figures and the dappled light on the water. She gave me permission,” Meier-Johnson wrote in an email to the Index-Tribune.

She learned a lot between the first and second time she painted the piece; she moved subjects around, focused on different aspects of the photo, and it came out even better. So, when the de Young made the call in June for Bay Area artists to submit their work to the “open” exhibit of regional artwork, she sent in “Distance Swimmers” and hoped.

Last week, she was notified her work had been accepted in the ultra-competitive art exhibit.

“I was totally floored,” Meier-Johnson said. “I was so surprised that I yelled.”

While she knew the work was something special, Meier-Johnson knew many Bay Area artists want to see their work displayed in the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

“Fewer than 11 percent of submissions made it into the final exhibition—more than 7,700 were submitted, and fewer than 900 made it to the final—so congratulations are indeed in order,” read the acceptance email from the de Young.

It served as a great reminder for her that no matter what age, being creative is always a worthwhile endeavor.

“Listen to your heart. If you want to do something creative, just live your life with open eyes and and open heart,” Meier-Johnson said. “No matter what age you are, carve out time to make art.”

Meier-Johnson’s paintings have been exhibited throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and in private collections in the United States, Europe and Asia.

According to her nomination, Meier-Johnson found her passion in painting after a long marketing career in Silicon Valley. She worked as an illustrator while in college and created cartoons and graphics for the KQED Newsroom in San Francisco. Despite her years of creativity, it was only in the past few years that she saw herself as an artist, and began lending her time and talent to local causes like Sonoma’s Teen Services. For those contributions, she was given the honorary title of Sonoma Treasure Artist by the city’s Cultural and Fine Arts Commission.

The “de Young Open 2023” will feature submissions by artists from all over the Bay Area. Artworks will be hung “salon style,” installed nearly edge to edge and floor to ceiling.

“Sonoma becoming known as a place that’s for art is such a special thing,” Meier-Johnson said.

The exhibit runs from Sept. 30 to Jan. 7. The museum is located in Golden Gate Park at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.