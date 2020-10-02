A viral, skateboarding TikTok star triples sales of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Somewhere in Idaho, a Mexican father of two cruises down the highway on his skateboard to the sweet strains of Fleetwood Mac.

He takes a long swig of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, straight from the bottle, and lip syncs along with gusto.

The iconic rock band has seen its 1977 hit "Dreams" triple in sales and double its streams since TikTok user @420doggface208 uploaded his now-viral video last weekend.

Before @420doggface208 _ real name Nathan Apodaca _ posted the video, "Dreams" garnered an average of 49,000 streams a day, Rolling Stone reported. Since Apodaca shared the TikTok, the classic track off of the album "Rumours" has been streamed an average of 105,000 times a day.

Sales of the song nearly tripled after Apodaca posted the video on Saturday, shooting up 184% by Monday.

Streams were up 127% on Spotify, the platform said, with a 242% increase in first-time listeners of the song. It also seems like the song was finding new (potentially Gen Z?) ears: Apple reported a 1,137% increase in Shazams for "Dreams" _ as well as an overall streaming spike of 221%.

Apodaca's TikTok traversed the internet, from TikTok to Twitter to Instagram, eventually making it as far as the members of Fleetwood Mac. "We love this!" the band tweeted from its official Twitter account on Saturday.

Social media has a habit of boosting the band: "Dreams" also spiked on the charts in 2018, following another viral dance meme.

Fleetwood Mac doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon _ at least, vocalist and songwriter Stevie Nicks isn't. She has a couple of projects brewing this month: "24 Karat Gold: The Concert," a filmed version of her 2017 solo show, and a new single, "Show Them the Way."

"I have put a magical shield around me, because I am not going to give up the last eight years _ what I call my last youthful years _ of doing this," Nicks recently told the LA Times about her coronavirus fears. "I want to be able to pull up those black velvet platform boots and put on my black chiffon outfit and twirl onto a stage again."

As for Apodaca, he seems to be doing well too: The TikToker told TMZ via video chat on Wednesday that he's received over $10,000 in donations. He plans to gift his mom $5,000 of that money and is also "looking to get a new car."

"I was coming to work and ... my car, it just shuts off sometimes _ the battery, I don't know what it is, it just shuts off," Apodaca told TMZ. "So it shut off, and I was like, 'Man, I got less than, like, 15 minutes to get to work, what am I gonna do?' I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something.

"So I just jumped on my longboard. I was like, 'I'll just come back and figure it out after work.' Started going to work, and then on my way to work, we have a little ... turnpike off the highway. So then I decided this would be perfect for a video."

The Idaho Falls, Idaho-based TikToker grabbed his Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, "'cause that's my drink," and hit the road. The rest is viral history.