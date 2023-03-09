A zoo, ice trekking, country music and more at Sebastopol film fest

More info and tickets: For details on screen locations, times and tickets, including for the virtual festival, go to sebdocs.org . The schedule and descriptions are also at sdff2023.eventive.org

Watch virtually: A virtual festival follows from March 20 - 29 with many films available for streaming.

Cost: Festival pass costs $150. Single showings or programs are $12, except for Opening Night and the Curtain Raiser, both $50. A barbecue dinner and one drink are included in the Curtain Raiser price; the reception is included in the Opening Night ticket.

When: Thursday to Sunday, March 16 -19, with the Curtain Raiser on March 12.

Documentaries celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of the human spirit, and the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival lives up to its tagline: “Engage in what’s real.”

The 16th annual festival runs from Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19, and focuses on stories that matter.

A special “curtain raiser” before the festival begins will be the California premiere of “Dusty and Stones” about a country music duo from Eswatini in southern Africa, formerly known as Swaziland.

The film traces the Swazi duo of Gazo (Dusty) and Linda (Stones) as they pursue their dream on a 10-day journey through the American South after they’re invited to compete at a battle of the bands in Texas.

A post-screening conversation with director Jesse Rudoy will be followed by line-dancing lessons, a barbecue and a country western dance party.

The film shows at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 (line-dance lessons, dinner and the party run from 5 to 7 p.m.). It will screen again at Rialto Cinemas at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Here’s a sampling of some of the most impressive films screening during the festival, based on the recommendations of festival co-director and lead programmer Jean McGlothlin.

“Exposure,” the opening-night film, chronicles a group of women — a Muslim chaplain, a French biologist, a Qatari princess and eight others — as they attempt to ski across melting Arctic ice to the North Pole. They’re “fascinating characters, but it’s also about teamwork,” McGlothlin said.

“It’s a climate film, too. They are probably the last people to ever be able to make this journey because the ice is no longer stable enough,” she said. A recorded interview with director Holly Morris follows the screening. Reception 5:30 p.m., film at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zM1TUc-KRDk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Zoo Lockdown” visits a zoo in Salzburg, Austria, after it’s closed in spring 2020 due to the pandemic. The film explores how the vanishing of visitors affected the animals’ behavior. 4:15 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Rialto Cinemas.

“Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” is a transcendent look into the life of an underheralded poet. Rather than trying to penetrate the old-boys’ club that dominated the 20th-century literary world, Stone followed her muse and transformed her grief into poetry. With animation by Stone’s granddaughter Bianca Stone and comments from Sharon Olds and other contemporary poets. 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ymSXAyK3plY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Body Parts” examines Hollywood’s male-dominated approach to sex scenes and how women have been objectified and exploited on screen. “For some reason, saying no would make me more vulnerable than being naked,” says Jane Fonda. The film sounds a hopeful note by showing the emergence of intimacy coordinators and receptivity to actors’ voices. With Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan and Angela Robinson. 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

“March of the Elephants” follows a herd of 15 wild Asian elephants on an 800-mile journey from their homeland in Yunnan to northern China. It’s fascinating to watch the elephants navigate human-made obstacles and see people try to help them on their determined trek. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/09nMZs_A2aU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Nelly and Nadine” explores the relationship between two women who met in a German death camp in 1944. The women were separated when the Allies liberated the camps but eventually managed to find one another. For years, the depth of their intimacy was unknown even to family members until Nelly’s grandchild uncovered their story through diaries and Super-8 home videos. “It’s a stunning piece of work,” McGlothlin said. 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6cVi0gwobeg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Move When the Spirit Says Move” celebrates the life of Dorothy Foreman Cotton, a singer and civil rights leader who inspired thousands of activists with citizenship education and songs. She was part of the inner circle of Martin Luther King Jr. Cotton started her workshops by singing, “I’m gonna do what the spirit says do.” In the film, a preacher says she “moved when the spirit said move. … There would have been no President Barack Obama without the citizenship schools of Dorothy.” 12:45 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Rialto Cinemas.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3M1gA0jEWpc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Prognosis: Notes on Living” is an Oscar-winning filmmaker’s final act. After being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, LGBTQ activist Debra Chasnoff turned the camera on herself and her wife in this intimate tale of vulnerability, acceptance and celebration. Chasnoff’s 1984 film, “Choosing Children,” inspired countless gay couples to adopt kids, and her 1992 Oscar winner “Deadly Deception” investigated General Electric’s role in making nuclear weapons. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5OqmH_pHdBA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Shorts programs: One of the great aspects of film festivals is the opportunity to see short films. Among those McGlothlin recommended are three animated films: “More Than I Want to Remember,” about a teenage girl running from bombings during a war in Congo; “Dear Max,” a father’s explanation to his son about why he chose to circumcise him; and “Where the Winds Die,” about the devastation wrought by mustard gas bombs dropped on a Kurdish city in western Iran in 1987.

Michael Shapiro’s latest book, “The Creative Spark,” is a collection of interviews with writers and musicians; contact him at michaelshapiro.net.