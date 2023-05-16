Abel Tesfaye reverts to birth name on social media after saying he wanted to ‘kill The Weeknd’

The weekend is over, and The Weeknd might be, too. The singer born Abel Tesfaye switched social media profiles to show his birth name rather than the stage name he previously vowed to “kill.”

Now the Grammy winner’s display name is Abel Tefaye on Twitter, where he has 17.3 million followers, and Instagram, where he has 55.6 million followers. The switch-up happened on Monday, per NBC News, though his handle on both platforms is still @theweeknd.

In a W Magazine profile published online a week ago, Tesfaye said he was ready for a change. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” he told the magazine. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The social media switch also comes shortly before the June 4 premiere of the HBO series “The Idol,” in which Tesfaye plays a nightclub boss and cult leader.

Other Hollywood stars have reclaimed their birth names recently. The model previously known as Blac Chyna is now going by Angela White, telling Forbes in March that she’s “getting back to [her]self” by dropping her stage name.

In 2021, the “Westworld” actor formerly known as Thandie Newton opened up about her decision to revert her first name to Thandiwe, its original spelling. “That’s my name,” Newton told British Vogue at the time. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.”

And in 2020, the “Psych” and “A Million Little Things” star previously known as James Roday added Rodriguez, his real surname, to his professional name, explaining to TVLine that he wanted to be the “most honest ally and amplifier” for his Mexican-American community and his friends of color.

