Actor Kevin Spacey sued for alleged 1980s sex assaults

NEW YORK - Disgraced "House of Cards" actor Kevin Spacey repeatedly raped one of his underage acting students years before he made it to the big screen - and sexually abused a 14-year-old boy the year he began his acting career, a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday alleges.

Beginning in the early 1980s, the "American Beauty" actor raped and sexually abused a boy whom he had taught acting in Westchester County, according to the suit. The child referred to in court papers as "C.D." alleges the abuse began within two years of taking Spacey's class when he was just 12 years old.

"Kevin Spacey has been a pedophile for years on end. And the conduct that he engaged in has gone unanswered. As is made clear in this complaint, he is a pedophile who sexually abused children including those who were only 14 years old. This conduct should never have happened," attorney Ben Rubinowitz told the Daily News.

"The truth is he raped these children. These children could not possibly consent based on their age."

The lawsuit further charges that while performing on Broadway in the play "Precious Sons" in 1986, Spacey, then 26, sexually assaulted child actor Anthony Rapp, who was then 14, after a party in his East Side apartment.

Spacey, who that year appeared on the big screen for the first time in "Heartburn," "intentionally and voluntarily" groped the boy before lying on top of him, prompting Rapp to run and hide in the bathroom before leaving Spacey's apartment, the lawsuit said.

Rapp and C.D. have both suffered lifelong psychological trauma as a result of the incident, according to the lawsuit.

In October 2017, Rapp, 48, became the first of more than a dozen men to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct allegations that run the gamut from groping to rape and span decades.

The suit filed Wednesday was made possible through the New York's Child Victims Act, which allows child sex abuse victims to sue their assailants until August 2021 - despite statute of limitations laws that previously made doing so legally impossible.

"There are laws in this state that are meant to protect children and meant to protect minors, and Kevin Spacey flouted these laws," attorney Peter Saghir told The News. "Through this lawsuit, they are finally able to hold Kevin Spacey accountable in a court of law."

Spacey has faced criminal charges in two separate cases but is yet to be brought to justice. In January 2017, Boston news anchor Heather Unruh filed a police report with Nantucket authorities alleging the "Usual Suspects" actor groped her teenage son at a bar in July 2016.

During the alleged assault, the teen filmed a Snapchat video and sent it to his girlfriend as evidence. Unruh said her son suffered "tremendous anger and anxiety" as a result of the incident.

In October 2019, Los Angeles prosecutors tossed an investigation into accusations the actor sexually abused a Malibu masseur after the alleged victim died of natural causes.

Spacey, who's denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sex, has largely avoided the spotlight since sexual misconduct accusations against him made headlines in late 2018. He could not immediately be reached for comment.