Acts announced for 2021 Country Summer music fest

The Country Summer music festival has announced its lineup for next summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, with more than 20 performers on two stages.

The 2020 festival was postponed until June 18-20, 2021, due to the coronavirus.

All of the headliners and most of the entertainers scheduled to perform in 2020 will perform at next year’s festival.

Kelsea Ballerini will headline on Friday, June 18. Russell Dickerson, Rodney Atkins, Travis Denning and Adam Doleac will also perform.

Eric Church will headline on Saturday, June 19. Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Parker McCollum and Danielle Bradbery will also perform.

Chris Young will headline on Sunday, June 20. Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery and RaeLynn will also perform.

Country Summer is a destination country music event held at the Sonoma County Event Center at the fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Nationally-known country music stars will perform on the main Chevy Silverado Stage. Popular up-and-coming artists will perform on the Redwood Credit Union Stage between main acts.

Previously purchased three-day passes, single-day tickets, Country Club memberships and parking for 2020 will be honored for the 2021 dates.

Tickets to the 2021 festival, starting from $89 plus fees, are on sale now. To purchase passes, single-day tickets, Country Club memberships and parking, go to countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

In 2019, Country Summer attracted more than 30,000 fans representing five countries.