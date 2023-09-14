Adam Sandler is back at the mic and launching the I Missed You comedy tour next month

Well, Adam Sandler (again) has a microphone and you don't, so you will listen to every damn word he has to say. That is, if you're heading to his next stand-up comedy show.

"The Wedding Singer" star — whom we have to thank for the above line — is launching a 25-city North American tour to close out 2023. The I Missed You tour comes on the heels of his best-reviewed film, this month's Netflix comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," and sold-out stand-up shows from earlier this year.

The comedy icon's tour kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 12 and will hit Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Las Vegas and the Midwest before wrapping in Denver on Dec. 12, according to promoter and show producer Live Nation. The tour also promises a surprise guest. (Earlier this year, his "Grown Ups" co-stars Kevin James, Rob Schneider and David Spade joined him on stage.)

The presale for the tour begins Thursday and the general sale begins Friday on Ticketmaster.

The 57-year-old began his career on the stand-up circuit before landing a five-year gig on "Saturday Night Live" in the early 1990s. From there, the comic — known for his brash, man-child shtick and athleisure affinity — catapulted to superstardom with the hit comedies "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Water Boy" and "The Wedding Singer."

The actor has taken on more dramatic fare over the last decade, starring in "The Meyerowitz Stories," "Uncut Gems" — for which he earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination — and "Hustle."

Sandler toured earlier this year under the Adam Sandler Live! marquee and extended that tour with seven shows in April. Before that, the comedian hit the road for his 100% Fresher tour in 2019. That live show, which streamed on Netflix, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for writing for a variety special.

The dates for the I Missed You Tour are listed below:

Oct. 12 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Oct. 13 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 14 — Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 15 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct. 16 — Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

Oct. 18 — San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

Oct. 19 — Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Oct. 20 — Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Oct. 21 — Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Oct. 23 — Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Nov. 7 — Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 8 — Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 9 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Nov. 11 — Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum

Nov. 12 — Minneapolis — Target Center

Nov. 13 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 15 — Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 16 — Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

Dec. 2 — Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dec. 3 — Salt Lake City — Delta Center

Dec. 7 — San Antonio — AT&T Center

Dec. 8 — Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center

Dec. 10 — Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec. 12 — Denver — Ball Arena