Adele challenges fans over throwing objects onstage at concerts

During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert, Adele addressed the issue of fans throwing objects at artists on stage.

In a clip shared on Instagram on Sunday, the “Hello” singer can be seen armed with a t-shirt cannon, making joking threats to the crowd.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s---- on stage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience.

“F---ing dare you,” she continued, holding up the t-shirt cannon. “Dare you to throw something at me.”

She then proceeded to shoot a t-shirt into the crowd.

“Stop throwing things at people ... when you can shoot things,” she joked. “Get my t-shirts online.”

The banter came in the wake of several artists being struck by objects during their performances.

Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye by a cellphone during her New York City concert on June 18, leading her to seek medical treatment.

Ava Max also experienced an incident where a fan slapped her “so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the singer claimed.

Additionally, a fan threw what appeared to be a bag of ashes on stage at a Pink concert in London, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini had a bracelet thrown at her during her concert in Idaho.

“I’m fine, let’s just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows,” Ballerini wrote on her Instagram following the incident.