BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, will release holiday presale tickets for its 2023 music, food and drink festival starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The festival has announced the release of three-day tickets to the 10th annual festival, scheduled for May 26-28, 2023 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds. The musical lineup will be announced in January.

Presale tickets are limited and will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday at BottleRockNapaValley.com. American Express Card Members can get early access to tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Holiday presale three-day ticket prices start at $379 for general admission; $979 for VIP; $1,799 for Skydeck seating; $1,899 for Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP viewing suite and $5,495 for the platinum ticket package.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications, or follow the festival news on Facebook (facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley), Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.