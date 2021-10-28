After 40 years, Abba takes a chance with its legacy

There were conversations about how the new LP would fit into a beloved discography. “Part of it was, is this in any way harming the history of Abba, the music of Abba?” said Gorel Hanser, who has worked with the band members since 1969, before they called themselves Abba, and is integral to the group’s management team. She said she thought Andersson addressed those concerns when the idea first arrived for “Mamma Mia!”: ‘“Are we doing it the right way? Are we destroying what we have?’” she said. “But I think it’s been very well taken care of. We don’t leave anything without doing it as best as we possibly can.”

The new songs feature some of Ulvaeus’ most poetically bittersweet lyrics, with references to the difficulty of relationships and separation. “I’ve been through that myself,” he said. “It’s fiction but you know exactly what it’s like.”

For Andersson, coming up with fresh Abba material was a welcome shift. “I think it’s sort of boring to only work on recycling,” he said, inadvertently sparking a back and forth with Ulvaeus — their only disagreement of the day — over his choice of words.

“You call it recycling, I call it transcendent storytelling,” Ulvaeus said. “You can lift, you can do things on other platforms, which is what ‘Voyage’ is: it’s telling a story on another platform. That’s what ‘Mamma Mia!’ is, too,” he continued, referring to the musical. “It’s not recycling.”

In a way the exchange was pure Abba: easygoing, but undergirded by serious concerns. Another chance for debate came up when the two men were discussing their Abbatars. Andersson remarked that Ulvaeus had requested a change to his digital alter ego’s hair because there is only so much 1979 realness anybody can take. When I remarked that it was a great way to rewrite a little bit of history while still being faithful to its spirit, Ulvaeus replied, with a slight smile, “Yes, it’s such an interesting existential question.” (Ulvaeus, known in Sweden for his commitment to atheism and humanism, enjoys such questions, later asking, “So, do you think the American constitution is strong enough to withstand another Republican president?”)

The Andersson-Ulvaeus songwriting bond has withstood intraband divorces and the pressure brought on by critical scorn. (For those who have forgotten: Andersson used to be married to Lyngstad, Ulvaeus to Faltskog.) They have been writing together nonstop since meeting in 1966, and their post-Abba collaborations include songs for Andersson’s band as well as the musicals “Chess” and “Kristina from Duvemåla,” an epic about 19th-century Swedish immigrants to America that includes the rare showstopper about lice.

While the division of labor used to be fluid in the 1970s, it is now much more clear-cut: Andersson comes up with melodies and records demos in his Skeppsholmen lair then sends them to Ulvaeus, who writes the lyrics. Asked how elaborate those demos are, Andersson volunteered to play “Don’t Shut Me Down,” and walked over to his computer. Then he couldn’t find it among his dozens of files, searching “Tina Charles” since the Abba song has a slinky vibe like one of the British singer’s hits.

He eventually unearthed not the demo but the finished backing track, and cranked it up on the immaculate sound system, providing a great example of how crucial Faltskog and Lyngstad’s voices are to Abba’s sonic tapestry.

“All the various successful groups since the ’70s have had more than one singer,” Andersson said, mentioning Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, alongside Abba. “You hear Frida sing one song and then you hear Agnetha sing — it’s like two bands. The dynamics are helped immensely by the fact that there are two. And then when they sing together …”

Their harmonies on the “Voyage” album bear the unmistakable Abba stamp, even if the register is a bit lower than it used to be. Age alone does not account for the difference: “We used to sort of force them to go as high as they could on most of the songs because it gives energy,” Andersson said.

“We urged rather than forced,” Ulvaeus interjected.

A lot has changed in pop in the past 40 years, but “Voyage” makes no attempt to sound like anything other than Abba. “You listen to new records, it’s always so slick,” Andersson said. “There’s nothing moving aside of the exact rhythm. I don’t do that — I do it by free hand.”

The approach helps makes the new album feel timeless. “Nowadays you can edit anything, but they didn’t,” drummer Per Lindvall, who has been collaborating with Andersson and Ulvaeus since the song “Super Trouper” in 1980 and plays on the new album, said on the phone. “They also haven’t been pitching the vocals to death. It’s part of the unique Abba sound.”

The new show — in which the two men have invested “a big chunk,” according to Andersson, whose son Ludvig is one of its producers — did require a bit more 21st-century technology, including five weeks of motion capture. That involved squeezing into tight suits covered in sensors, and required Andersson and Ulvaeus to shave their beloved beards.

As more pieces of the “Voyage” project fell into place over the past couple of years, the former Klaxons frontman James Righton was enlisted to recruit the Abbatars’ live backing band. Its 10 members include Victoria Hesketh, 37, who performs as Little Boots. In early 2020, she practiced with the newly formed ensemble in Stockholm, under Andersson’s tutelage.

“It was a strange combination of being pushed technically so hard, but at the same time being so full of joy in every moment,” she said in a phone interview. “I could see Benny chuckling to himself behind the mixing desk.”

Four decades ago, this long, improbable journey was unimaginable for four Swedes. “You have to understand how impossible it seemed right before Abba to have hit records in England and the U.S.,” Ulvaeus said of the pop landscape before the internet globalized it. “It was absolutely not in the cards.”

Yet not only did Abba break down barriers for musicians around the world, it did it with the matter-of-fact pragmatism of artisans — which is what its members remain at heart. “The thing is, it has always been like day-to-day work, even then,” Andersson said. “We would write the songs, hope that something good will come out, go to the studio, record those songs. And then we wrote some more. Exactly the same as now: It’s not about anything else than trying to come up with something good, and see what happens.”