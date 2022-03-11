After trying to keep it secret, Grimes reveals she has a new baby with Elon Musk

It’s a good thing babies are hard to hide, or the world might not know that Grimes and Elon Musk have a new baby together, welcomed via surrogate.

The little girl, born in December and called “Y” by her mom, raised her voice during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, and the secret was out. But Y is a nickname: Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Grimes, 30, was hanging out with a reporter at her new home in Austin, Texas, talking about music, when the infant made her presence vocally known. But the pop musician wasn’t giving up the truth without a push.

“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she said initially after the reporter quizzed her about the source of the crying coming from upstairs. Grimes had already said that her and Musk’s little boy — born X Æ A-12 in May 2020 and then legally renamed X Æ A-Xii, because of California law — was hanging with his Tesla-founder father until the next day.

“Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there,” Grimes said. “I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protege and bringing him to everything and stuff .… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Then the baby screamed again, for real, and there was no denying her existence.

“She’s a little colicky too,” the singer said, laughing after trying to keep the kid a secret. “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

The new baby was born via surrogate after Grimes had a rough pregnancy with X, even hemorrhaging at one point.

“He was pressing on my nerves, so I kept collapsing,” she told the magazine. “I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever.”

So surrogacy was the ticket for the couple, who apparently want another child or two in addition to X and Y.

Musk, 50, said back in September that he and Grimes were “semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” pulled apart by geography and the demands of their careers, not to mention the pandemic.

Now it seems that they’re both living in Austin, albeit in separate homes. They are best friends and have their own thing going on, Grimes said. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said.

Meanwhile, the performer told Vanity Fair, “We move and move and move, because people keep finding where we live.”

Maybe folks keep hearing that baby?