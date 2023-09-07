Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah 'are still together' despite custody filing

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are still going strong, despite what legal documents may suggest.

On Wednesday, Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody and joint legal custody of their son Roman, according to legal documents. She filed the petition less than three months after welcoming their child, Pacino's fourth, in June.

Amid reports of the couple's split, a representative for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to The Times on Thursday that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah are "still together."

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the statement said.

The "Godfather" star and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Alfallah describes herself as a "raconteur" on Instagram and touts four producing credits on IMDb. According to the website, she served as an executive producer on the TV short "Brosa Nostra" and the upcoming drama "Billy Knight," starring Pacino.

The "Irishman" actor has three other children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant; and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

When it comes to social media, Alfallah has kept her relationship with Pacino on the down-low. However, last month, she dedicated an Instagram post to her son.

"My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman ❤️," she captioned a photo of his hand holding her thumb.