Where: The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave. Enter on Ross Street, between Mendocino Avenue and B Street in downtown Santa Rosa.

At age 70, Alan Watt of Graton has done just about everything a person can do in the music business in Sonoma County. Over the past 40 years, he’s worked as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record and event producer and audio engineer.

One of his favorite things he did locally was presenting his “4x4” singer-songwriter showcases. He originally promoted the series from 2012 to 2015 at a variety of venues, including Aubergine in Sebastopol, the Redwood Cafe in Cotati and the Twin Oaks Tavern in Penngrove.

Now he’s bringing it back, starting Sunday at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa.

“What inspired me to create the ‘4x4’ program originally was the opportunity to do my songs for a live audience. Then I decided to have four singer-songwriters each do four songs. We go four rounds, and I have a little bell I ring at the end of each round,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s about finding the right venue,” Watt added. “It’s got to be a place where people can hear the music and sit down and concentrate on it.”

Although Watt — who’s proficient on guitar, mandolin, bass and steel guitar — has performed at previous “4x4” showcases, he won’t do that this time.

For the relaunch of the series, Watt has chosen four local singer-songwriters: Megan McLaughlin of The Musers, Sebastian St. James of the Highway Poets, Nicole Sutton and Doug Blumer.

“Each songwriter brings something different to the table,” Watt said. “The idea behind ‘4x4’ is that there are local songwriters here who are really focused on creating art, and they’re just as good as anybody in Nashville, the city that respects the art of the song. They’re as good as anybody you’d hear on the radio.”

