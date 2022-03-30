Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin expecting 7th child: ‘We’re beyond happy with this surprise’

There’s another baby on the way for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

The actor and his wife of nearly 10 years are expecting their seventh child, Hilaria announced Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The announcement included a video showing the upbeat moment when the couple shared the baby news with their kids, who are seen hugging their mom and running around the room in excitement.

The 63-year-old Alec and 38-year-old Hilaria’s kids range in age from 1 to 8. Tuesday’s announcement comes a little over a year after they welcomed their sixth child, daughter Lucia, in a surprise announcement last March.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” Hilaria wrote Tuesday. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Alec Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger. He and Hilaria have been married since June 2012.

Tuesday’s announcement was Hilaria’s first post on Instagram since she said she was taking a break from social media on March 4.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social medi. a…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones,” Hilaria wrote to her followers.

Alec shared Hilaria’s post on his Instagram page as well.

The announcement comes a little over five months after tragedy struck on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by a prop firearm that was being handled by Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, claimed he was told the gun was “cold” before it was given to him, indicating the firearm wasn’t loaded.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin told ABC News last December. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Officials continue to investigate the incident, which occurred on the movie’s set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, and have publicly questioned how live ammunition got there that day.

No one has been charged in the shooting.