Alexander Valley’s film fest goes big with weeklong event

Health safety: Masks are strongly encouraged indoors. AVFest staff and volunteers will wear masks indoors when social distancing is not possible.

Like so many organizations coping with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, the Alexander Valley Film Festival, unable to host big public gatherings, compensated with inventive alternate programming.

“We had two virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Our last in-person festival was in 2019,” said Kathryn Hecht, executive director of the festival’s nonprofit sponsoring organization, AVFilm.

The festival, founded in 2015, stayed alive with a combination of online screenings and drive-in movie nights, as well as special events, film classes and youth activities.

Now at last, the festival is ready to return as a weeklong live event at five Sonoma County venues while retaining some of the successes of the past two years, including a virtual screening and a drive-in night.

The eighth AVFest will be held in-person in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa from April 29 through May 8, with 38 feature films and 40 short films from 18 countries.

“We’re firing on all cylinders now,” Hecht said.

Ticket prices range from $5 student tickets to $500 all-access passes. For more information and a complete festival schedule, go online to avfilmpresents.org. The festival offers discounted tickets to include students and low-income members of the community.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions relax and the festival goes live once again, the experiments of the past two years won’t be abandoned in the long term.

“We’re really leaning into outdoor movies,” Hecht said. “And we’ll continue to program virtual film series.”

More importantly, Hecht added, equitable treatment of diverse groups of people has emerged as both a theme in the lineup of movies and as a business practice for the organization.

The festival’s opening night film, at Clover Theater in Cloverdale, is “Calendar Girls,” a documentary featuring retirement-age dancers in Florida who shimmy through 100 gigs a year (not to be confused with the 2003 British film of the same name, starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters).

Members from the troupe will attend the festival to celebrate, with a block party on First Street in Cloverdale.

“This year, we start by joyously centering on women aging well, as something to both honor and normalize,” Hecht said.

“From opening night to closing, our films and events dig into who we are and our perceptions of one another. ‘Identity’ emerged as the central theme, and this year’s films offer us ways to open our hearts and minds to one another like never before,” she said.

AVFest always closes with a social-justice documentary, which includes a call to action. This year, the festival will sign off May 8 with “Kaepernick and America” at Barndiva restaurant in Healdsburg.

The film explores former football quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests and the reactions they spurred in the United States. Following the film will be a live discussion with filmmakers Tommy Walker and Bill Stephney.

After the film, attendees are invited to The Matheson in Healdsburg for the closing-night reception and awards ceremony.

Beyond seeking diversity in its films, the festival also aims for increased equity for its volunteers, by providing pay, Hecht explained.

“Approximately 35 people will be employed or compensated for helping to produce the 2022 film festival,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.