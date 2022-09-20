All Hallows Art Fest rises again

The best part of trick-or-treating is what happens right after the door opens. The same is true of All Hallows Art Fest, an annual September event in Petaluma that currently ranks as the second largest Halloween art showcase in the country.

“People step in, they look around, and then they just smile,” said Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt, the event’s producer. “Of course, a lot of time they are already smiling when they step through the door.”

After 27 years of producing the unique, eccentric event entirely devoted to Halloween — a joyful, Frankensteinian merging of a seasonal marketplace and a curated art show — Sherratt still enjoys those faces as regulars and first-timers enter the main hall. Some of them in the early morning, waiting for hours to be the first inside to choose which spooky, kooky, frightful and delightful creations they will purchase.

The one-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. in Petaluma.

According to Sherratt, Hermann Sons’ iconic antique chandelier — which she decorates with old-fashioned paper streamers and large honeycombs balls — seems to be an initial draw of people’s attention before they switch to perusing the numerous skeletons, witches, monsters, goblins, ghosts and ghouls on display.

“As soon as they see that beautiful chandelier, all decorated, I don’t know what it is, but people just change,” Sherratt said. “They might have been cold or tired if they were up early. They might have been uncertain what to expect if they’ve never been before. But all of a sudden, you just see them relax and loosen up and brighten up and get all excited and ready to experience the All Hallows Art Fest.”

From Goth-adjacent jewelry, ceramic cups in the shape of Cthulhu and weird fabric-sculptures resembling zombies and vampires to pumpkin-headed marionettes, leather masks shaped like owls and dragons and gorgeous assemblage-art table-toppers made of doll heads and apothecary jars, everything one encounters at All Hallows Art Fest is made by hand. Sherratt selects the artisans from a stack of submissions she receives from across the country. This year’s waiting list had 26 artists, only a few of whom made it into this year’s show, themed “A Wicked Affair.”

This is no run-of-the-mill holiday craft fair, Sherratt wants people to know. Though the venue’s two large rooms — dubbed All Hallows Hall and The Raven Room — include many items priced to fit a range of budgets, this is very much an art show featuring some of the most respected Halloween artists in the business.

Jorge de Rojas, of Ho Ho Halloween studios, combines traditional papier-mache techniques with an array of reclaimed materials to sculpt unusual handmade holiday art, including some of the coolest and classiest trick-or-treat buckets you will ever see and a series of adorable, lollipop-loving devil children ready for Halloween night.

Vicky Nelson, of Foolcrow, will return this year with her beautiful taxidermy creations and autumn-appropriate vintage collectibles, as will Charlene Geiger with her stunning folk art dolls — cherubic witches and fairy-like human/pumpkin dream babies — made of vintage cloth and found objects.

Other popular returnees this year include artists who’ve become closely associated with the annual show. Isaias Urrabazo, of Bootiful Things, creates Halloween-inspired folk art depicting what he calls “scary patch pumpkins” and make-believe candles with whimsical faces, as well as an assortment of colorful, Day of the Dead-inspired skulls, all hand-sculpted and hand-painted.

Carrie Jahnig, of Lichen Lane, makes spun-cotton creations of dapper mice, ghosts, mummies and garden spirits. Sharon Bloom specializes in ceramic sculptures and dishware fashioned in a folk-art style frequently employing imagery of witches, pumpkins, owls and fanciful creatures made of candy corn.

While some first-timers have expressed a certain degree of sticker shock at the higher-end art pieces, that’s to be expected from an event featuring such esteemed and in-demand practitioners of mirthfully macabre, monster-making mastery.

“There are people who come to the show that have collections that are now worth well-over $100,000,” Sherratt acknowledged. “These are items that are going to be passed down for years, not mass-produced stuff you buy at the store and throw out after two or three Halloweens. Somebody sat down and spent hours hand-crafting these pieces, putting their heart and soul into them, knowing that at shows like ours, someone will fall in love with that piece, and will bring it out every year at Halloween, and eventually pass it on to their children.

“That’s what this show is about, and why artists from as far away as Florida come here, and why collectors and Halloween fans come to Petaluma from all over the country.”

And people do make the All Hallows Art Fest a must-attend event. Last year, after pivoting to a Facebook auction-style approach in 2020, the show brought almost all of its most faithful artists back to Hermann Sons, though a few regulars stayed home out of safety concerns.

“Even then, with only about 25 artists here, I was shocked at how much was sold,” Sherratt said. “Many similar shows around the country did not make it through COVID. Some stopped doing shows like mine because during the shutdown people got used to buying online.

“But All Hallows Art Fest is for people who feel differently, who feel the need to be among like-minded people. I’ve had a few longtime collectors tell me, ‘I don’t care what the cost is, I’m getting on a plane to attend this show.’ These are people who really feel the magic of Halloween. These are our people.”