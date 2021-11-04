‘All in’: Guy Fieri agrees to officiate Kristen Stewart’s wedding

Guy Fieri stunned actor Kristen Stewart Thursday on the “Today” show when he agreed to officiate her wedding to screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

When Stewart announced they were engaged Tuesday on The Howard Stern Show, she told the radio personality that the only officiant they’d consider is Fieri.

“We’re either going to have no one and just to do it ourselves ... But we did hear Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings,” she told Stern. “So the idea of that man ― that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man ― coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much.”

Two days later, while Stewart was on “Today” to promote her new movie “Spencer,” the Sonoma County celebrity chef shocked the actress with a prerecorded message.

He told her was “all in” to officiate the big day.

“I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding," he said.

After “Today” host Hoda Kotb asked Stewart if she was serious, she said, “Absolutely.”

“Does he live in L.A.?” Stewart asked. “We should talk about this."

In case Stewart had any doubts, Fieri tweeted the “Today” clip and reiterated that he’d officiate the wedding.

“Oh that offer is legit!” he wrote.

In 2015, Fieri officiated a mass wedding for 101 LGBTQ couples at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, not long after the state lifted its ban on same-sex marriage. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Fieri married the couples to honor his sister, a lesbian, who died in 2011 of cancer.