All-star lineup for 20th Sonoma County bluegrass and folk fest

The Sonoma County Bluegrass and Folk Music Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary in style Saturday with headliner Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

The 91-year-old Elliott is a living legend who apprenticed with Woody Guthrie and inspired a young Bob Dylan.

Other notable musicians slated to perform in the festival at the Sebastopol Community Center include Waddie Mitchell, California Bluegrass Reunion, Scott Gerber and Rita Hosking.

“It’s just so much fun to share in an event with other artists and a lot of other people who are excited to be there,” Davis-based singer-songwriter Hosking said in a recent phone interview.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f-MazWHdxog">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She’s thrilled to be at a show headlined by Ramblin’ Jack.

“We all have so much to learn from Jack and people like him,” she said. “They’ve seen so much. I just look up to him with so much admiration.”

Ramblin’ Jack has performed for more than seven decades, covering folk songs such as Guthrie’s “Hard Travelin’” while writing a few tunes himself.

He was born into a Jewish family in Brooklyn in 1931 with the given name Elliott Adnopoz.

He changed it to Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and spent the latter half of the 1950s playing to appreciative audiences in Europe before moving back to New York and becoming a Greenwich Village mainstay in the early ’60s. He now lives in west Marin.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ee2Z-83_WEg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

His characteristic cowboy hat isn’t a prop. He worked at rodeos for years as a young man and has the scars to prove it.

In an interview last year, he deadpanned about his contribution to American music: “I think there is one, but I don’t want to get a swelled head or I’ll have to buy another hat.”

The folk singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott in Marin, Sept. 15, 2022. The 91-year-old singer and expert flatpicker is one of the last of the ’50s era folk music revivalists still on the road today. (Aubrey Trinnaman/The New York Times)

Elliott isn’t the only cowboy on the bill. Waddie Mitchell grew up on the Nevada ranches where his father worked.

Hanging out with his dad and fellow cowboys was Mitchell’s introduction to the world of cowboy poetry and song, and he became well-versed in the art of entertaining using only his voice and guitar.

“Within his stories … are the common bonds we all share, moments both grand and commonplace, the humorous and the tragic, the life-and-death struggles and triumphs that we each recognize,” says his bio on the festival website.

Then there’s Scott Gerber, the “Singing Jewish Cowboy,” whose roots reach to the progressive secular Jews of Petaluma who helped develop the region’s chicken and egg industry on poultry cooperatives in the early to mid-20th century.

Unlike Ramblin’ Jack, who has distanced himself from his Jewish heritage, Gerber believes Jews and folk singers have much in common.

“To me, being real class conscious and caring about people who don’t have much, that’s very Jewish. To me, being a cowboy is Jewish,” he told the website 18Doors.

A short documentary about Gerber will precede his afternoon performance at the festival.

After Gerber’s set, Hosking, 53, will take the stage.

The country-folk singer with the heart-rending voice tackles timely issues such as the recent forest fires that have ravaged California.

Hosking sings about the political divide but leaves room for her listeners to interpret her songs on their own.

“It’s not so much that I want to preach. It’s that I want to connect,” she said.

“I want to find somewhere where the audience, the listener and the musician or the songwriter find a point of common ground. And emotion is a huge part of music.”

Singing about the power of community and the dramatic and sensuous landscapes of her home state, Hosking evokes quintessential Western songwriter Kate Wolf.

In the song “California,” Hosking sings, “From the curve of her cascades, down her long Sierra spine, a fair scent as her limbs sway, fir, cedar, oak and pine.”

Hosking recently wrote a song called “Good People” about finding “good people wherever you go.”

The song is “essentially trying to bridge some divides. People fear one another, when in reality, we have so much in common and we’re all, most of us, good people,” she said.

“So wherever you go — green, blue, red, whatever state you’re in, whatever country you’re in — you’ll find good people who mean well.”

Live music is “magical” and a “bonding experience” because everyone, as in a movie theater, is “experiencing the same story at once,” Hosking said.

“We’re all cheering and having a good time … crying together, clapping together. (That) can be very powerful. It comes down to just feeling like your heart has been moved.”

After Hosking’s set, Ramblin’ Jack will perform, followed by Mitchell.

The festival will come to a rousing conclusion with California Bluegrass Reunion, featuring renowned fiddler Darol Anger.

“The California Bluegrass Reunion is highlighted by the outrageous double fiddling of acoustic legend Darol Anger and Chad Manning,” reads the bio on the festival site.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KKZhfqrtbhc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The band features “an abundance of original instrumentals from mandolinist John Reischman and banjo player Bill Evans. Anchoring the rhythm section is Jim Nunally on guitar and vocals and Sharon Gilchrist on bass.”

It’s truly an all-star lineup, from the opening act to the closing collective, and a fitting way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of what’s become a treasured Sebastopol tradition.

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.