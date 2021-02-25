The ABCs might be as easy as one, two, three, but the Grammy-nominated intergenerational group Alphabet Rockers is working to redefine children’s music — through hip-hop.

The Oakland-based group will appear in a virtual performance hosted by the Green Music Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Rockers crew was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album twice, for their 2017 album “Rise Shine #Woke” and their 2019 album “The Love.” For founders Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Shepherd, the recognition is only the start for this ambitious group.

“To be nominated for music that was our authentic voice, with messages we 100% lived with our community, I don’t think I can even fully understand how meaningful that is,” McGaw said.

Shepherd, who was in a hip-hop band in the late 1990s through 2012, said with the nominations comes validation. Despite not winning the Grammys, he understands Alphabet Rockers is one of just a few groups in their genre known as anomalies because they are not making traditional children’s music.

“We are working on, right now, trying to redefine what people think children’s music is,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s the platform it puts us on, (to) be able to be in the room.”

McGaw, mom of two, said they changed the canon of children’s music. She and Shepherd continue to educate themselves and others through their anti-racism workshops and curriculum, “We Got Work to Do,” in addition to their music and concerts.

“‘We Got Work to Do’ is like a mini-course for families to do together and start building (a) culture of inclusion: the language, visibility and comfort, everything,” McGaw said.

The group launched its virtual curriculum during the pandemic and initially planned to do a live performance at the Green Music Center on Feb. 27. McGaw said it will now be a conversation featuring works by Alphabet Rockers. She hopes Alphabet Rockers will be back next year for a live show.

“We’re deepening the relationship with the community,” McGaw said. “We’re not people who want to put on a show. We want to know who you are and show up with you.”

Alphabet Rockers has toured Sonoma County in the past for library shows and at the Luther Burbank Center. McGaw said that if they can perform live at the Green Music Center next year, they hope to be able to have that same level of shared language and experience as before.

“In Alphabet Rockers, we are trying to build a culture that may not exist yet, other than the spaces we’re intentionally creating,” McGaw said.

In the song, “Stand Up for You,” four youth vocalists — Lillian Ellis, Maya Fleming, Tommy Shepherd III and Kali de Jesus — take center stage with the opening lyrics, “Step back and listen.” McGaw said this song gives listeners a framework for questions to ask. The inspiration for Alphabet Rockers’ lyrics comes through inquiry and going to communities to interview people about what they need to hear.

“We make music with our community,” Shepherd said.

McGaw knew they were making a difference with the impact of their performances and their on-stage representation. She said she noticed recognition in children’s eyes who saw themselves reflected in the group members. Listeners also have said Alphabet Rockers’ music helped them process racism with their family, she said.

“Knowing that we’ve created a legacy that is not a moment, but it’s something people are using on their own. That to me is, that’s impact,” McGaw said.

Aside from hip-hop acts like Sugar Hill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest and Jungle Brothers, Shepherd said TV programs “Schoolhouse Rock,” “Mr. Rogers,” “New Zoo Revue” and writers Toni Morrison and James Baldwin influenced them.

However, McGaw said starting Alphabet Rockers came down mostly to the way “media wasn’t representing, culturally, how kids move through the world.

“To create media that would meet kids where they are: hip-hop being a language that illuminates imagination, visibility, belonging and play,” McGaw said.

Along with the music messages, Shepherd said anti-racism work is something people have to pursue every day.

“We know that this type of work is lifelong,” Shepherd said. “If you haven’t been a part of this, you can pick it up, and if you have been, you can keep it going.”