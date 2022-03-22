Amanda Bynes, former child star, is released from conservatorship

A judge ruled Tuesday to end the conservatorship that for the better part of a decade has governed the life of Amanda Bynes, who shot to fame as a child star on Nickelodeon and went on to have highly publicized struggles with substance abuse.

A court in California first ordered that Bynes be put in a conservatorship in 2013, after erratic public behavior and a series of arrests. Over the years, Bynes’ parents have overseen her life, taking control of medical and mental health decisions and, for a time, her finances.

The conservatorship system has come under intense scrutiny in the past year, after Britney Spears condemned her own as abusive and accused her father and others of exploiting her and seeking to capitalize off her wealth and stardom. A judge agreed to terminate Spears’ conservatorship in November.

Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, who had acted as her conservator, told the court that she agreed that her daughter was ready to live without that level of oversight, and a psychiatrist signed off. At Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Roger L. Lund granted Bynes’ request to terminate the conservatorship.

Bynes, 35, gained prominence as a young cast member of “All That” Nickelodeon’s “Saturday Night Live”-style show, before headlining her own sketch comedy program, “The Amanda Show.” Bynes then graduated to roles in mainstream romantic comedies including “She’s the Man” and “Easy A.”

In 2012 and 2013, she was arrested and accused of driving under the influence, hit and run and possession of marijuana. Bynes was held involuntarily in a psychiatric hospital in 2013 after setting a small fire in a driveway and was later ordered into a temporary conservatorship.

Bynes is studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and lives in an apartment community for women “poised to transition into an autonomous lifestyle,” according to papers filed with the court last month.

A bill in California making its way through the state legislature would make it easier for conservatorships to be terminated and would require courts and potential conservators to consider alternative options first.

Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes’ parents, said the court’s ruling allows Bynes to make personal choices that she did not have before, such as getting married to her fiancé.