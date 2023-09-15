Katharine McPhee is struggling with the tragic death of her son's nanny.

Her husband, 16-time Grammy-winning composer David Foster, shed light on life in the wake of their caregiver Yadira Calito's untimely death last month, which abruptly ended McPhee's run on the Asia leg of their tour.

"It's been tough for [McPhee]," he told "Entertainment Tonight" on Thursday during a joint interview. "Yeah, it's been tough. She's managing."

McPhee, who is still processing her grief, did not further address the situation beyond saying "thank you" to her husband after he spoke for her.

The 55-year-old Calito died Aug. 9 when a customer driving an SUV at Hamer Toyota in the San Fernando Valley lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the reception area. Two other people were injured in the accident and survived, authorities said.

The customer behind the wheel was later identified as an 84-year-old woman. She was not injured in the collision.

The incident prompted the "American Idol" alum to rush back to Los Angeles to deal with what she called a "horrible tragedy." The "Smash" star did not specify what the tragedy was at the time.

The couple, who wed in 2019, reportedly employed Calito to look after their 2-year-old son, Rennie.

McPhee, 39, and Foster, 73, reunited onstage in Ravello, Italy, a few weeks later, alongside McPhee's "Waitress" co-star Erich Bergen. The "Scorpion" actor and the Broadway star performed covers of songs by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Foster played piano, according to videos posted on Instagram by Bergen.

That appeared to be McPhee-Foster's first publicly documented performance since she departed early from the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023.

McPhee had not publicly addressed Calito's death since her Aug. 10 Instagram post that also informed fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, that she would miss two shows to return home early.

But the musicians were back to business during their "ET" interview. McPhee praised Foster's "focused" work ethic in the studio while plugging their forthcoming Christmas album, which adds to the seven holiday songs they previously recorded together.

"Volume 2, we'll just complete the whole thing," McPhee said. "A couple of my girlfriends are like, 'You're doing another Christmas album?' I'm like, 'No, this is a completion of the first Christmas album.'"

The couple's first single, "Amazing Grace," will be out Oct. 6 and "Christmas Songs" will be released Oct 20.