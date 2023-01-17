'American Idol' singer C.J. Harris dies at 31

C.J. Harris, a singer-songwriter from Jasper, Ala., who competed on "American Idol," has died. He was 31.

Harris died Sunday after suffering from what appeared to have been a heart attack in his hometown, a family member told TMZ. He was rushed to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper after CPR efforts were unsuccessful, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to People.

In 2014, Harris finished in sixth place on the 13th season of "American Idol." During his audition, Harris dedicated his cover of the Allman Brothers Band's "Soul Shine" to his late father. At 22 years old, the guitar teacher and father scored yes votes from all three celebrity judges at the time: Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban.

"You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing," Urban told Harris at the time. "And that's why it's so believable and real."

Throughout the competition, Harris performed songs including Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'," John Mayer's "Gravity," Ray LaMontagne's "Shelter," the SteelDrivers' "If It Hadn't Been for Love," the Guess Who's "American Woman" and the Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See," as well as Darius Rucker's "Radio" and "Alright." The judges deemed him a "special" talent with a moving "cry" in his voice and an innate ability to connect with the audience on an emotional level.

"The small town I'm from, you don't see a bunch of Black guys playing music around there ... guitar-wise and especially doing county music," Harris said after acing his audition.

"I feel like that makes me unique and gives some of the guys in my city a chance to look up to somebody, to do something big."

Five years after his "American Idol" run, Harris released his debut single, "In Love." He also posted musical covers on TikTok and recently performed live at last year's Frog Festival in Alabama.

Another Season 13 contestant, Jessica Meuse, remembered Harris on Instagram as a fellow "American Idol" alum and friend whose "talent and smile will be missed."

"The world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it," Meuse wrote.

"I'm grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine. There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand — you leaving us so soon is one of those things."

In a statement shared on Instagram, the "American Idol" team said, "C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed."

