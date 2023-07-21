One of the many privately owned hangars at Sonoma Skypark holds more than just a plane; this week, it was featured on the History Channel as a site of buried treasure.

Rafe Tomsett’s collections of mostly aviation memorabilia was on display in Wednesday’s episode of “American Pickers,” a show that follows professional antique hunter Mike Wolfe as he digs through collections in his search for valuable items to resell.

The show opened up with shots around the Sonoma Plaza of the Sebastiani Theatre and other businesses that boarder the square. Aerial shots of City Hall and surrounding Valley vineyards filled in as transition shots throughout the episode.

Wolfe now hosts the show solo, after his longtime business partner Frank Fritz suffered a debilitating stroke last year. These days, Wolfe hits the road with his brother Robbie, who appeared in the Sonoma episode, which was filmed back in January, when the Wolfe brothers were spotted at the Swiss Hotel.

Tomsett was set up with the show through Sharon Ivanhoff, the owner of Reclaimed Sonoma, who has been helping the reality show find cool places to search for antiques in Northern California for several years.

And it’s no surprise why she thought Tomsett and his collection made sense for the show:

“He loves Aviation so much, that he’s presenting himself from a different time period,” Wolfe said in the episode on Tomsett, which was titled “Baron of the Sky.”

A book by the same title tells a panoramic history of the rise of the American aerospace industry — something Tomsett has studied for decades.

The standout find for Wolfe was a Pearl Harbor-era bi-plane that’s been in Tomsett’s possession for 42 years, and has remained largely untouched, keeping its historic authenticity and value intact.

According to Tomsett, only three of the “Populair” Earl Aviation Corporation planes were made, and Tomsett’s is the only one that remains. The registration is dated 1938, but the plane itself was made in 1930.

The plane had a lot of sentimental value for Tomsett; it was gifted to him by a friend who wanted to restore it, but passed away from cancer before he got the chance. But Tomsett was willing to sell the plane to the right buyer in order to make space in the hangar for some of his other projects.

Luckily, Wolfe knew just the guy. Legends Motorcycle Museum in Utah has recently expanded to showcase other forms of transportation, and its owner, Rick Salisbury, enlisted Wolfe to find him a plane that would be worth hanging in the space.

Wolfe was convinced that this was the plane, and Tomsett agreed to let it go for $35,000.

The Wolfe brothers also picked up a number of metal vintage signage for oil and gas companies that they expect to draw buyers; the large signs have a potential retail value upward of $2,000, according to Wolfe.

Also purchased was a practice bomb used by pilots in the Navy for training exercises; pilots would fill the “bombs” with sand or water and strap them to the bottom of their planes before releasing them as close as possible to a fake target.

Tomsett’s collection spans his life, right alongside his love of flying: one of his first jobs was working at an airport so he could earn money to fly. He was also an avid photographer, since his father owned a photo processing plant, so he was given a camera at a young age. Once he combines the two, his career as an aviation photographer took flight.

Tomsett made a pretty penny off the Wolfe brothers for a handful of his unique antiques, but he also had a whole lot of fun filming it all.

“Sharing my love and my enthusiasm in vintage items is great fun,” Tomsett said in the episode. “I mean, when someone comes in and they’re interested in that, I’m interested in them because they have an interesting story too.”

The Wolfe brothers seemed to appreciate Tomsett’s charm and passion for his collection.

“Rafe is one of those collectors that understands his collection is bigger than himself,” Mike Wolfe said at the end of the show.

“Baron of the Skies,” season 23, episode 13 of American Pickers on the History Channel, is available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Hulu and The History Channel.

