’American Pickers’ to film in Northern California

The History Channel series “American Pickers” plans to be filming in Northern California in December.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as “they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.” They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The show is looking for ideas of collectors to feature. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

The show will be following guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control.