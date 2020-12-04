’American Pickers’ to film in Sonoma

Sharon Ivanoff, owner of Sonoma’s Reclaimed Antiques, confirmed last week that the History Channel TV show will film in Sonoma in early 2021.

"I received a call from the casting associate at American Pickers, and she said that the production crew will be coming to Sonoma in mid-late January to early February,“ said Ivanoff.

The casting associate asked Ivanoff to help find collections in Sonoma.

If anyone is interested in being included on American Pickers they can contact Ivanoff and she will take some pictures of the collection or accumulation of antiques and forward them to the production team.

Reclaimed Antiques is located at 19618 Eighth St. E. in the Sonoma Industrial Park. Ivanoff can be reached at 484-6562.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking.” The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as “they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.” They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The show will be following guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and the CDC.