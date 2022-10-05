Americana music fest comes to downtown Santa Rosa

Friday, Oct. 14: Bobby Black with Jim and Morning Nichols and Maria Muldaur, plus Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Information: Call Kevin Russell at 707-328-6219 or go to caltheatre.com/sonomacountyamericanamusicfestival

As a name of a musical genre, “Americana” was coined relatively recently in historical terms. It was introduced as a radio format in California in 1984, but its component musical influences — folk, blues, country, Western swing, rockabilly, honky-tonk and bluegrass — go back much further.

“I think of ‘Americana’ as sort of an umbrella term for a lot of music that doesn’t fit neatly into any other category,” said Kevin Russell, promoter and host of Sonoma County’s inaugural Americana Music Festival this month in downtown Santa Rosa.

“All of the best players from all over fit into what we call Americana,” he said.

Russell has lined up his pick of those players for his two-day festival. It opens Friday, Oct. 14, with veteran steel guitar player Bobby Black and the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Jim Nichols and jazz singer Morning Nichols.

“I was talking with Bobby Black and he started talking about Jim Nichols,” Russell said. “These two are legends. They played together years ago.”

Black has played with Asleep at the Wheel and Commander Cody’s Lost Planet Airmen. Jim Nichols’ admirers include Australian star guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.

Black and the Nichols duo will be joined by Marin County singer Maria Muldaur, known for her 1973 national hit, “Midnight at the Oasis,” and respected for her long career in the Bay Area.

“Maria is so great,” Russell said. “She’ll share the stage with them. We decided other people needed to be in on it.”

The first night of the festival also will feature Dobro player Rob Ickes and flat-pick guitar specialist Trey Hensley.

The second night will include East Bay modern honky-tonk band Crying Time, West Coast country swing band The Carolyn Sills Combo and Sonoma County band The Familiar Strangers playing some Bob Wills-inspired Western swing dance music mixed with heartfelt ballads.

The Familiar Strangers features festival producer Russell himself on guitar, banjo, mandolin and Dobro. It also includes Western Swing Hall of Fame inductee Candy Girard on fiddle, Western Swing Hall of Fame member Sean Allen on lap steel guitar and standard guitar, and Dave Zirbel on guitar and pedal steel guitar.

In putting together the lineup for the festival, Russell didn’t struggle with his choices.

“At the root of it, I’m a fan,” Russell said. “Every act I’m having at the festival was chosen because I love their music.”

He also is enthusiastic about his choice of venue, The California theater in downtown Santa Rosa, the new home of the Left Edge theater ensemble.

“I’ll do everything I can to support that venue,” Russell said. “I predict it’s going to become a premier venue in Sonoma County. For a long time, there’s been an absence of a live music scene in downtown Santa Rosa.”

He also sees The California as the right size for crowds that are too big for the nearby Lost Church club and too small for the Luther Burbank Center to the north.

“Artists who couldn’t fill the Luther Burbank Center are going to have a place to play now,” he said.

Russell is equally optimistic about the prospects for his new Americana Music Festival.

“I did the Sebastopol Guitar Festival for nine years,” he said, “and that was successful.”

