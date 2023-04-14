An Avett Brother meets a founding son: John Quincy Adams

Some professional musicians spend their days on the tour bus staring out the window, sleeping or pursuing various routes to oblivion. For Bob Crawford, the bassist for the folk-rock band the Avett Brothers, history has been his distraction of choice.

“On the van, and later the bus,” he said recently in a video interview from his home near Durham, North Carolina, “I would read history books.”

One day he picked up Sean Wilentz’s mammoth study “The Rise of American Democracy: Jefferson to Lincoln.” From there, he moved on to “several books about Martin Van Buren,” as well as studies of Andrew Jackson, the rise of the two-party system and the knockdown congressional debates over slavery in the 1830s.

Now he’s put it all together in “Founding Son: John Quincy’s America,” a six-episode podcast about John Quincy Adams, the United States’ sixth president and a man, Crawford argues, for our own fractured times.

“He knows democracy is on the line; he knows slavery is a moral evil,” Crawford said of Adams, who became a leading anti-slavery voice in the House of Representatives, where he served after leaving the White House. “He’s one of those transcendent characters. He deserves to be in the pantheon.”

“Founding Son,” available through iHeartRadio, is the latest entry in the crowded field of history podcasts. But it’s one where Crawford (who composed and played the show’s old-timey mandolin theme) hopes to use his musical celebrity and serious historical chops to illuminate a complex, formative period in the evolution of American democracy.

The Early Republic, as scholars call it, may be a rich field of study. But it’s largely a blank for most Americans, who are a bit foggy on what exactly happened between the American Revolution and the Civil War.

Adams, the only president to serve in Congress after leaving office, is a vehicle for tracing the arc of the period, which saw the United States transform from a nation dominated by its founding elites (like the Adamses) into an expansionist, populist democracy where every white male had the vote, regardless of property or station.

As a 7-year-old, Adams, the son of John Adams, witnessed the Battle of Bunker Hill, when his mother, Abigail, took him to the top of the hill to watch the gunpowder rise in the distance. And he lived long enough to serve in the House alongside Abraham Lincoln.

And in an impossibly dramatic ending, Adams (spoiler alert!) died in the Capitol after having a cerebral hemorrhage as he stood up to cast a vote related to the Mexican-American War, which he opposed.

“It’s almost poetic,” Crawford said. (Oh. Adams also wrote poetry.)

Crawford, 52, grew up in Cardiff, New Jersey, where he recalled himself as an unimpressive student, although one with a passion for history. He recalled how one of his high school teachers, Mr. Lawless, would ask the class, “Does anyone who isn’t Bob know the answer?”

Over an hourlong conversation about the podcast, Crawford, his upright bass visible on a stand behind him, regularly pulled books from the shelf to underline a point. (William Lee Miller’s “Arguing About Slavery,” he said, was a particular inspiration.) He repeatedly apologized for diving into a rabbit hole before diving into another one.

With his neatly trimmed hair and soulful eyes, he gives off the vibe of the intense, idealistic high school history teacher who is also “in a band.” Except Crawford (who earned a master’s degree in history online in 2020) really is in a band.

Crawford joined Scott and Seth Avett in 2001 after a decade of jobs that included selling shoes, working in movie production and slinging grilled cheese sandwiches “in the parking lot of Grateful Dead shows,” as the band’s official bio puts it. (In an email, Crawford clarified that it was actually Phish.)

Scott Avett, the band’s banjo player and co-writer, said the podcast reflects Crawford’s steadfast character.

“He does hold a lot of facts, and it’s really impressive,” said Avett (who voices dialogue for Charles Francis Adams, one of John Quincy’s sons, and abolitionist Theodore Dwight Weld). “But that’s not the point, which is how he carries those facts and who he is when expressing them.”

And it’s not just Crawford’s friends who are impressed. Wilentz, who appears on the podcast, also praised his historical chops.

“He’s really quite versed,” Wilentz said. “He had a lot of really specific questions to ask, some of which I didn’t know the answer to.”

Crawford’s side gig as a history podcaster started in 2016 with “The Road to Now,” which he created with historian Benjamin Sawyer. (Recent episodes have covered Benghazi, Jimmy Carter’s foreign policy and the history of March Madness.)