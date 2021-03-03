Analy grad Cameron Britton joins new Kristen Bell Netflix series ‘Woman in the House’

Cameron Britton, a 2004 Analy High School graduate, will be one of six actors joining Kristen Bell’s new Netflix limited series “The Woman in the House,” according to the entertainment industry publication Variety.

Britton, 34, was nominated in 2018 for a primetime TV Emmy award as best guest actor in a drama series for his recurring role as serial killer Edmund Kemper in the hit Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

In “The Woman in the House,” Bell stars as the lonely, heartbroken Anna, whose life gets complicated when she realizes she may have witnessed a murder. Britton will portray Buell, Anna’s handyman.

The series started filming in January and is set to finish by March 23, according to What’s On Netflix.

Britton may not yet be a household name, but at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing more than 250 pounds, he’s hard to miss and easy to remember.

In a 2018 interview with The Press Democrat, he credited former Analy High drama teacher Starr Hergenrather for helping him hone his skills as a young performer.

“When I was 11, I said I wanted to be an actor,” Britton said at the time. “I thought I was going to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ As life happens, I end up playing a murderer.”

Britton appeared in 2019 as Hazel, a time-traveling assassin, in the Netflix series “Umbrella Academy” and played hacker Plague in the 2018 crime thriller film “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

He also starred as the falsely-suspected 1996 Olympic Games bomber Richard Jewell in the second season of the “Manhunt” drama anthology series.

The other actors joining the cast include Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, Samsara Yett and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. They join previously announced cast member Tom Riley.

In addition to starring, Bell will be executive producer of the eight-episode show, according to Variety.

Riley of the “Dark Heart” TV series plays Neil, Anna’s new neighbor, a charming and handsome single dad. Holland (“Happiest Season”) will portray Sloane, a dry-witted local art gallery owner and Anna’s best friend. Henning (“Dollface”) will play Lisa, who Anna does not trust. Anthony (“Mixed-ish”) will portray the smart and no-nonsense Detective Lane. Yett (“The Flight Attendant”) will play Emma, Neil’s daughter. Aguilar (“Filthy Rich”) will portray the “hottest guy in town.”

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal also will serve as executive producers of the series for Gloria Sanchez Productions, known best for producing the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Dead to Me” and the films “Hustlers” and “Booksmart,” Variety reported.

