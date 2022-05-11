Andy Lopez documentary nominated for Bay Area Emmy

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences San Francisco Bay Area region announced Wednesday that the local documentary “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez” has been nominated for an EMMY award. The winners will be announced June 11 in San Francisco.

Sonoma County filmmaker Ron Rogers’ documentary film about the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a Sonoma County deputy sheriff in 2013, will be rebroadcast at 10 p.m. May 19 on KRCB-TV, Channel 22, Cotati-Rohnert Park.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GpiMOP1D1kE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It also will stream live at the same time at norcalpublicmedia.org/television/krcb-tv-live-stream.

Since its initial release in July 2021, the film has been shown across the nation.

“Starting in January, PBS stations around the United States have been broadcasting ‘3 Seconds in October,’” filmmaker Rogers said. “The film has aired in markets with over 82 million viewers so far, including major markets such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles and various rural markets around the country.”

On Oct. 22, 2013, Lopez was walking through a vacant lot on Moorland Avenue, on the southern outskirts of Santa Rosa near Roseland, and carrying an airsoft gun. An airsoft gun fires small plastic BBs, and police said the gun closely resembled an AK-47 assault rifle.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Erick Gelhaus and his partner were patrolling in the area of Moorland and West Robles avenues and saw Lopez walking with what sheriff's officials said appeared to be some type of rifle. Lopez was ordered to drop the weapon.

Gelhaus fired the fatal shots when he saw Lopez begin to turn toward him, authorities reported. Lopez died at the scene.

Months of public protests followed the shooting. A five-month investigation by Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch's office determined the shooting was lawful, and that decision sparked new protests.

Within two weeks of the shooting, the Lopez family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court, which the sheriff's office ultimately settled for $3 million in 2018, without an admission of liability by the county. Gelhaus is now retired.

The documentary — which took seven years to make — uses interviews, formerly confidential police investigative files, civil litigation records and other materials to reveal a second-by-second account of the shooting and explore its aftermath.

The documentary is narrated by actor Peter Coyote with investigative consulting by Lowell Bergman, formerly of CBS’ “60 Minutes.” It was produced by local independent public affairs film company Blue Coast Films, LLC in association with PBS/Northern California Public Media.

For more information about the film and to see the trailer, go to 3secondsfilm.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.