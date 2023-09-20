After calling out Emma Roberts for misgendering her in the workplace, Angelica Ross said Wednesday that the "American Horror Story" star called her to apologize.

"Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Ross tweeted. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Ross made her allegations Tuesday — the same day "AHS: Delicate" premiered — during an Instagram Live, recounting a tense moment on the set of their show, "AHS: 1984." The "Pose" star, who played the psychologist known as Nurse Rita in the 2019 season of the FX anthology series, also accused Roberts of playing "mind games" on the set of the twisted drama. She alleged that if anyone complained, they would deal with repercussions.

Representatives for Roberts and FX did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times' requests for comment.

During a playful moment while they were talking on set, Ross, 42, alleged that Roberts, 32, accused her of "being mean." At first Ross said she knew that Roberts wasn't "being for real, for real," but things took a turn when Roberts allegedly appealed to a third party (a person named John) to defuse the moment and purposely misgendered Ross.

"She's just being whatever," said Ross, who is transgender. "And John is like, 'OK, ladies, you know, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and she goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' And she turned around like this and covers her mouth [with her shirt], but can't see that I'm looking at her ... like, 'what the f— did you just say?'"

The "Claws" actor said that she needed to take a moment to "process" what Roberts was trying to say and ultimately declined to speak up about it at the time for fear of retaliation.

"I'm standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I'm like, if I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.

"So when I saw that happening, I was just like, 'I'm done. I'm done.' I didn't speak to that b— the entire time after that," Ross said, even when they had scenes together.

"She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, 'Are you OK? You haven't been talking.' I'm like, 'Mmhmm," she continued. "'Cause b— don't play me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody's been waiting for the moment that you would get me."

Roberts also starred in Fox's " Scream Queens " and joined "AHS" in its third season ("Coven"). The actor, who is the niece of film icon Julia Roberts, has appeared in each season since. She played naive Camp Redwood counselor Brook Thompson in "1984" and stars in "Delicate" as Anna Victoria Alcott, an actor who is trying to become a mother.

Separately, in several posts Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), Ross shared email correspondence between herself and the series' producer Ryan Murphy, whom she alleged left her "on read" after she reached out to him regarding the idea for an all-Black cast for a season of "American Horror Story."

As the Roberts allegations made the rounds on social media, Ross asked followers Wednesday not to joke about harming the "We're the Millers" actor.

"Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny," she tweeted.