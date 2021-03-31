‘Animal Kingdom’ star Christina Ochoa joins cast of ABC’s ’Promised Land’ set in Sonoma Valley

“Animal Kingdom” star Christina Ochoa is one of two cast members announced for ABC’s “Promised Land,” which follows two Latino families competing for power and wealth in Sonoma Valley.

Ochoa will join Mariel Molino as leads in the TV drama’s pilot, according to Deadline.

Molino was cast as Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of vineyard owners who is described as a party girl with deep insecurities. Ochoa will play her ambitious older sister, Veronica Sandoval.

“Promised Land” will be Molino’s first major English-language role. The San Diego native recently starred in “Locas por el Cambio,” a Spanish-language movie that debuted on Amazon Prime.

Ochoa also stars in ABC’s “A Million Little Things.”

Matt Lopez, who created the NBC Universal International drama series “Gone,” is the writer and executive producer of the pilot. No release date has been announced.