Ann Fraser, who retired to Sonoma County after decades on Bay Area TV, died last year, KPIX reported Sunday. She was 83.

Fraser co-hosted the popular “People Are Talking” interview show with Ross McGowan on the Bay Area CBS station for more than a decade.

Fraser’s daughter, Jennifer, confirmed her mother’s December 2022 death. She said Fraser “died peacefully” in Milwaukie, Oregon. The station said her family wanted to wait to publicly announce her death.

Fraser, a lifelong performer who retired from broadcasting in 2000, lived in Sonoma County for many years after her retirement. She occasionally performed at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg, where she had a home, before moving to Oregon in 2015 to be closer to her daughter, according to the Media Museum of Northern California.

Fraser was born in Evanston, Illinois, and began her stage career in New York City after graduating from Northwestern University. On Broadway she had roles in “Sail Away,” “Oklahoma!” and “Brigadoon.”

She eventually moved to Chicago where she began her TV talk show career as a fill-in co-host on “Kennedy and Co.,” according to the museum.

In 1977, she moved to the Bay Area to host KPIX’s “The Morning Show.” The following year, the show was renamed “People Are Talking” and added co-host McGowan.

For 14 years, the pair interviewed a variety of celebrities and Bay Area personalities. Notable guests on the show included President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter, Yoko Ono, Harry Belafonte, Robin Williams and Carol Burnett.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Po3fhvgWL3o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The show was a hit with viewers, and included live telecasts broadcast from Napa State Hospital, San Quentin Prison and the AIDS ward at San Francisco General Hospital in addition to interviews taped in front of a live studio audience.

The co-hosts even broadcast from a Santa Cruz nudist colony in one of the show’s most memorable episodes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ukXkZNzhJxQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“People Are Talking” ended in 1991, and Fraser joined KTVU in 1993 as host of its then still-burgeoning “Mornings On 2” program.

Fraser is survived by her daughter and two nieces, Bonnie and Stacey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanna Center in Sonoma, where Fraser served as a trustee for 15 years; Oatfield Estates in Milwaukie, Oregon; or the Alzheimer’s Association, the Media Museum of Northern California said.