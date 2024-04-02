Between the confetti-strewn floor and the caution tape streamers descending from the rafters of the Buckhorn Tavern, a laughing and shouting throng of party-ready revelers turned Monday night’s annual St. Stupid’s Day party into another raucous, high-spirited, ever-so-slightly bawdy celebration of silliness and knowingly foolish behavior.

Held every April 1 ‒ April Fool’s Day, of course ‒ the event is one of Buckhorn Tavern’s best-loved traditions. Throughout the bar, patrons adorned in goofy hats (ranging from squid-heads to crowns to chickens to Popes’ mitres) filled the place to grab a drink, play over-the-top games, tell dumb jokes, and shout out the answers to ridiculous bar-themed trivia questions.

As usual, Wes McCoy served as the Master of Ceremonies, dressed in his Bob Barker-esque game show host suit. The highlight of the event was, no surprise, a game show in which patrons selected a numbered door and wither won a prize or participated in the game that was named behind the door. A highlight of the shenanigans was the annual bar-themed trivia contest.

“What is the best way to tell if you’ve had too much to drink?” shouted McCoy, as the multiple choice answers appeared on the screens. “A. You love everyone. B. You hate everyone. C. You can’t say ‘bud.’ D. Eating the tequila worm is a good idea.”

As the patrons nearest the bar shouted out their guesses, others either waved a variety of inflatable animals and rubber chickens, or made their way close enough to order a drink from the hard-working bartenders darting in and out around McCoy. The phrase “controlled mayhem” comes to mind.

Very upbeat, decidedly community-friendly mayhem.

“And the answer is,” McCoy revealed, raising his voice over the happy, chattering din despite already using a microphone, “’You love everyone!”

This answer was cheerfully accepted with a chorus of cheers, as an inflatable unicorn was tossed into the air, gracefully bouncing off the nose of a nearby taxidermied elk, and into the hands of a patron wearing a Cat in the Hat-style chapeau, who politely returned it to the woman who’d tossed it.

“Thanks! Nice hat.”

“You’re welcome! Nice unicorn!”

“Next question!” shouted McCoy.

The crowd cheered again. And so it went.

Just another St. Stupid’s Day at the Buckhorn Tavern.