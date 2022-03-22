Ansel Adams photo show at Museum of Sonoma County takes viewers inside Manzanar

When: Through May 29. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

It’s a period in American history that is painful to remember, but it is worth revisiting, especially through the incisive lens of 20th-century photographer Ansel Adams.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the government of the United States forced the incarceration of entire families of Japanese descent, the majority of whom were native-born Americans or legal residents.

In 1943, Adams, best known for his iconic images of the American West such as Yosemite National Park, documented the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California and the lives of Japanese Americans interned there during World War II.

“Everybody likes Ansel Adams, but people may not know about these photographs,” said Eric Stanley, associate director and curator of history at the Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa.

The museum’s current exhibit, “Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams,” displays more than 50 little-known photographs Adams took at Manzanar. It runs through May 29.

“This exhibit is timely because of the anti-Asian hate crimes that are going on now,” Stanley said. “The only way to combat that kind of ignorance is through education.”

Nearly 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were removed from their homes in California, southern Arizona, western Washington state and Oregon and sent to 10 relocation camps.

The Granada Relocation Center in Colorado, better known as Amache, housed 90% of the Japanese and Japanese Americans relocated from Sonoma County. Unlike internees at the other camps, most Sonoma County families recovered their property following the war, with support from their neighbors.

The museum’s showing of the traveling exhibit, presented in collaboration with the Sonoma County chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, also features photographs and artifacts from Amache, including wood carvings, clothing and a small shrine.

The photographs from both Manzanar and Amache demonstrate the traditional Japanese American respect for authority and patient response to adversity, said Henry Kaku, a member of the league’s local chapter.

“Culturally, this is what made the people incarcerated able to make a difficult situation as positive as possible,” Kaku said.

There was conflict at Manzanar, as the exhibit explains through documents. In December 1942, there was an uprising. Soldiers fired into a crowd of inmates, killing two and injuring many more.

For the most part, internees were cooperative, although some — nicknamed the “the no-no boys” — resisted specific parts of a loyalty questionnaire they found offensive. One of them was Kaku’s father.

“My father voiced his upset at being incarcerated,” Kaku said.

The elder Kaku already had joined the U.S. Army but was kicked out before being sent to the internment camp. He was transferred to a camp for dissidents at Tule Lake and was ultimately deported.

The exhibit also features photographs by photojournalist Dorothea Lange, best known for her Depression-era work for the Farm Security Administration. She joined the War Relocation Authority in 1941 and documented the early period of the Manzanar camp.

“Her photographs showed the raw emotion of the people at the camp, with crying children and other images,” Stanley said.

The military commanders seized her photographs for the duration of World War II, even writing “Impounded” across some of the prints. The photos were quietly deposited into the National Archives, where they remained largely unseen until 2006.

Adams took a different approach when he went to Manzanar to document life there. He showed internees going on with their lives in school classes, internee leadership meetings and the residents’ own labor council.

“The aim of his photos was to show the American people that these people at Manzanar were like all of us,” Stanley said.

“He and other photographers were told to take only positive, smiling pictures, not the despair or negative-feeling photos. It did not show the anger, the despair or the poor conditions of the incarceration,” Kaku said.

Still, thousands of internees simply persevered.

“The War Relocation Authority realized within several months that Japanese Americans were not trying to escape or become saboteurs,” Kaku added.

Even though Adams’ photos were not as stark as those Lange took, his book that collected the pictures, “Born Free and Equal,” published in 1944, took a more forceful stand.

“He saved his harder critique for when the book came out,” Stanley said.

In a letter to a friend at the time, Adams described the internees as “loyal American citizens who are anxious to get back into the stream of life and contribute to our victory” in World War II.

