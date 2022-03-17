‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Claypool Cellars in Sebastopol

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Sonoma County at a winery owned by Primus frontman Les Claypool, according to some Facebook posts by Claypool Cellars.

On Monday, the Sebastopol winery shared photos of the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star posing with Claypool and a statue of a pig, the cover art for Primus’ 1993 studio album “Pork Soda.”

In another photo, Momoa posed with a fan.

In a post from Wednesday, Momoa was shown enjoying one of the winery’s special St. Patrick’s Day hot dogs which will be available through the end of the month. The festive wieners feature dill pickle relish, mustard and Lucky Charms cereal pieces.

Drummer for the band The Police, Stewart Copeland, was also pictured at the winery in another post on Monday.

For more in Claypool Cellars, visit its website or go to its Facebook page.

