Are the movies liberal?

One of the surprises of this strange, not-quite-post-pandemic movie year has been “Dog,” a modestly budgeted road picture that opened in February and grossed almost $80 million in its theatrical release. (It’s now available on various digital platforms.) That’s a very good number for a film that isn’t part of a franchise or cinematic universe.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V4tAtp-TyzQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The appeal of “Dog” isn’t much of a mystery: It’s right there in the title. Who doesn’t like dogs? And who doesn’t like Channing Tatum, who codirected and who stars alongside a charismatic Belgian Malinois? Americans may not agree on much these days, but this man-pets-dog story managed to rise above our much-lamented divisions of taste, background and belief.

Those fractures are, both overtly and obliquely, what the movie is about. Tatum’s character, Jackson Briggs, is a former Army Ranger with multiple deployments behind him and the psychic and physical scars to prove it. Lulu, his canine companion, has also been traumatized by combat and by the loss of her handler, a buddy of Jackson’s who died in a car crash.

Jackson and Lulu wind their way across the American West, with stops in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco; and San Diego on their way to the funeral in Arizona. Politically, too, “Dog” is all over the map, or perhaps deliberately blurry. It loves the warriors and hates the wars. It tweaks what one character calls “the woking class” and rolls its eyes at their intolerant antagonists.

At times, in his disaffection, his loneliness and his latent, proven capacity for violence, Jackson Briggs recalls John Rambo — not the shirtless jungle avenger of the movie that bears his name, but the sullen, fatigue-wearing Vietnam vet of “First Blood,” which introduced the character to movie audiences in 1982. Like Jackson, he was adrift in the Northwest and alienated from the country he had risked his life to serve. The difference, of course, is that almost no blood is shed in “Dog.” Rather than a fable of regeneration through violence, it’s a gentle, therapeutic parable built over a deep reservoir of pain and hard feelings.

One of the reasons I’m still thinking about “Dog,” months after publishing a lukewarm review is that it manages to feel at once politically charged and steadfastly neutral. That’s quite a feat in the current culture-war climate, when movies and their makers are perpetual targets of populist rage and also, frequently, of progressive finger-wagging. “Dog” offers a smooth ride over scorched earth. Which makes it a throwback: That’s what movies have always done.

SOME IDEAS IN AMERICAN LIFE are so widely held and frequently invoked that it can seem like bad manners or outright delusion to suggest that they might not be true. There is a class of facts — it would be more accurate to call them myths or shibboleths — that everybody knows and nobody entirely believes. The Supreme Court is above politics. Rock ’n’ roll will never die. Hollywood is liberal.

It should go without saying that every myth has some grounding in reality. Los Angeles is a deep-blue city in a mostly blue state. The film industry has been a hub of Democratic Party fundraising and activism at least since the McGovern campaign 50 years ago. Executives and actors are proud to associate with progressive causes. Everybody knows that.

And everybody is aware of the “what about” argument that consists, mostly, of a roster of well-known or suspected conservatives. What about Kelsey Grammer? James Woods? Mel Gibson? Clint Eastwood? And don’t forget that most of the celebrities who have crossed over from Hollywood into electoral politics have been Republicans, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger and (once again) Eastwood.

Behind them is a long history of Hollywood conservatism, a tradition that embraces moguls such as Louis B. Mayer (who according to Lillian Ross’ book “Picture” kept a GOP elephant figurine on his desk at MGM), directors such as John Ford and Cecil B. DeMille and screen idols such as Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne.

The counter-counterargument is that these are exceptions that prove the rule, representatives of a red minority that has been tolerated and sometimes persecuted in blue Hollywood. Our 21st-century ideological color-coding, somewhat confusingly, reverses an older one. In the McCarthy era, the specter of Reds — which is to say, Communists — lurking in the studio commissaries and writers’ bungalows and smuggling their subversive messages onto the screen was a source of considerable alarm.