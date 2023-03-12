Arizona city to change name in honor of Taylor Swift as Eras Tour kicks off

Taylor Swift will have an entire city named in her honor when the much-anticipated Eras Tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, next week.

Mayor Jerry P. Weiers is planning to read a proclamation on March 13 that will temporarily change Glendale’s name while the pop superstar performs her sold out set at the city’s State Farm Stadium — home to the Arizona Cardinals.

The marketing stunt, according to 12 News, was inspired by the city’s desire to do “something highly unusual” to celebrate Swift’s selection of the city as the first stop on her wildly popular tour.

However, no information is yet available as to what temporary name has been chosen to celebrate the “Shake It Off” chanteuse.

Swift is playing a pair of shows at the venue March 17 and March 18, with GAYLE and Paramore serving as opening acts. The State Farm Stadium is the same location where Rihanna made history last month as the first woman to perform pregnant as a headliner of Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show.

To give the “Bad Blood” singer a warm welcome, local restaurants are also pitching in on the fun by offering Swift-themed menu items, 12 News reported.

Last November, the Eras Tour was the center of major backlash following the sale of 2 million tickets through Ticketmaster during the pre-sale period, amid hour-long delays and the website crashing. The ticket giant canceled the public sale, causing a debacle that led to Senate judiciary committee hearings.

