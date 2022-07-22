At Petaluma Market, ‘there are a lot of moving parts’

Harlan Osborne

From the day Petaluma Market opened in 1987, its management and employees have had one goal in mind — to prioritize the local business’s customers. Thirty-five years later, the market continues to fulfill that promise, along with offering a wide selection of gourmet and local products and deliciously prepared foods. At the same time, the market acts as a community benefactor, supporting numerous non-profit organizations.

That combination has earned Petaluma Market many civic awards and accolades, including the 2022 Argus-Courier People’s Choice award for large business, and a loyal customer base that has come to rely on the quality service the market offers.

“When my father, Jim Agius Jr., and Don Lombardi first opened the store 35 years ago, they were looking to start a business that would extend their friendship, which was formed at St. Vincent’s Elementary School,” said owner Jim Agius III. Agius, a fourth-generation Petaluma businessman. “Through a combination of hard work and luck they got in at the right time. Certainly, they had no idea it would look like this in 2022.”

Vowed Lombardi at the time, “We’re going back to the 1950s when the customer was king.”

One of the things people love about Petaluma Market is that it feels like it always has, suggests Jim III.

“It’s like a piece of old Petaluma,” he said. “It’s timeless. While tastes change and products change, we still focus on customer service. We have a reputation for quality and most of our food here is homemade. There’s always room for fine food.”

Along with a remodel in the early 2000s, upgrades include vast improvements in prepared food, with the addition of an extensive salad bar, hot food buffet and catering, along with the growth of craft and specialty beers.

While Jim Jr. and Lombardi were newcomers to the grocery business in 1987, both came from families deeply rooted in local affairs.

Agius family patriarch Angelo Agius, a native of Malta, came to Petaluma more than 100 years ago to become a buyer in the poultry industry. He and his wife Katherine raised 10 children in the stately home they built at 210 West St. In 1955, their sons Jim and Frank, along with their wives, Topsy (Estelle) and Chick (Marie), bought Mickelsen’s Grocery, an old market/beer & wine bar west of town, renaming it Agius Grocery. Jim later became chief of the Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department. Jim and Topsy’s children were Jim Jr. and Cynthia.

Topsy Agius, an undeniable supporter of family, friends and the community, became a highly recognizable personality at the Sonoma County Fair’s annual lamb auction, where she engaged in remarkably spirited bidding wars for the Fair’s supreme champion lambs on behalf of Petaluma Market.

Don’s father, Bruno Lombardi — a former World War II prisoner of war — started Lombardi’s Petaluma French Bakery in 1951, where he baked breads and pastries. In the 1970s he concentrated on sourdough and other breads. At their peak, he and Don were baking 10,000 loaves per day. Lombardi sold his ownership in the market to Agius in the early 1990s and was hired back as bakery manager. Jim Agius III took over the reins in 2007.

“When my dad’s health diminished, it became clear it was my responsibility to step in,” said Jim III, a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School. “I always knew the market would be a part of my adult life. It was my job to steady the ship. I never felt any trepidation. I felt we had a great team and knew we’d be okay. It’s like an extended family. Except for the kitchen, everyone I’ve put in place is still here. I have total faith in our managers.”

Describing the store as occasionally feeling more like eight smaller stores all together, he said, “There’s a lot of moving parts in maintaining healthy, functioning departments. Over the last two years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had a lot to navigate. We really struggled to follow all the guidelines. It’s put a strain on everything -- our employees, our customers and our vendors. Many people are on edge. Our employees had to bear the brunt of that. Even with masking, we’ve kept some measure of normalcy.”

Aside from his duties at the market, Jim III serves on the board of directors of the Phoenix Theater, where he performs behind-the-scenes duties in addition to promoting more than 200 stage acts. He and Phoenix Theater owner Tom Gaffey have videotaped more than 180 episodes of “On Stage with Jim and Tom,” featuring close-up interviews with artists, musicians and local personalities.

“I like being in the center of the action,” he said. “I like producing concerts and pro wrestling events. Many people have had life-changing experiences there.”

Staunch community supporters, Petaluma Market makes donations to numerous causes, including Petaluma Educational Foundation, Petaluma Valley Hospital and COTS, plus many schools, events and fundraisers. For Jim III, everything he does is a labor of love.

“A lot of times, it comes down to a family member carrying on the tradition,” said Agius. “Our intention is to keep it going at least through my lifetime.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at Harlan@sonic.net.