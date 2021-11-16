Aubrey Plaza signing copies of ‘Christmas Witch’ in Point Reyes Station

Actress Aubrey Plaza is stopping by Point Reyes Books in Point Reyes Station on Nov. 27 to sign copies of her new children’s book.

The “Parks and Recreation” star is visiting the bookstore during Small Business Saturday to promote “The Legend of the Christmas Witch,” according to the shop’s website.

The book, which was released Tuesday, is about the hot-headed twin sister of Santa Claus, who was separated from her brother as a child. Plaza co-wrote the tale with Los Angeles-based writer and producer Dan Murphy.

In an interview with the “Today” show, Plaza said the witch is a “misunderstood character.”

“People project things onto her and they call her evil, but I don’t think she’s evil at all,” she said. “I think she’s trying to bring the true meaning of Christmas back, and her brother maybe lost his way.”

The hourlong signing starts at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, masks are required and there will be no photos.

Point Reyes Books is located at 11315 State Route 1 in Point Reyes Station.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3HspW1g.