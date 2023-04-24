Bad Bunny apologizes to Harry Styles at Coachella Weekend 2: 'We love you'

Bad Bunny apologized to Harry Styles during Coachella Weekend 2 after appearing to throw shade at the "As It Was" hitmaker last week.

During Bad Bunny's set at the music festival on Friday, an apology to Styles was displayed on a screen near the stage: "Sorry Harry," the message read, "it was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3"

The image was intended to set the record straight about a different message that appeared on the same screen last Friday. During the Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation's Weekend 1 performance of "El Apagón," the following tweet popped up on the jumbotron:

"goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

Shortly after Bad Bunny made his headlining debut at Coachella, a spokesperson for the "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist and the visual content company behind his set told Rolling Stone that the performer did not approve the image depicting the anti-Styles tweet.

Bad Bunny's Coachella performance comes a year after Styles headlined the Indio festival with help from special guests Lizzo and Shania Twain. The pair of global superstars have been pitted against each other in the past — most prominently at the 2023 Grammys, where Styles won the album of the year award many believed should have gone to Bad Bunny or Beyoncé.

It's also worth noting that Bad Bunny is rumored to be dating Styles' ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, who was spotted dancing in the crowd during the "Me Porto Bonito" hitmaker's Coachella set last weekend.

Another Coachella moment that made headlines this weekend was Zendaya 's surprise appearance during Labrinth's set on Saturday. The Emmy-winning actor and vocalist, who hasn't performed live since her Disney Channel days, joined the "Euphoria" composer on the festival's Mojave stage to sing "I'm Tired" and "All For Us" — two songs from the soundtrack of their hit HBO drama.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," Zendaya wrote Saturday on her Instagram story.

"Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight...wow...my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received ... made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful."

On his own Instagram story, Labrinth made it clear that the feeling was mutual.

"Thank you for blessing the stage with your fire energy!!" he wrote to Zendaya. "This was a celebration of new beginnings and growth."

