SFGATE: You very famously come from the world of sitcoms with "Everybody Loves Raymond." What made you want to jump into the world of food travel documentary?

Phil Rosenthal: I kept failing at the world of sitcoms after "Raymond." I thought that I would naturally do another one, and [the studios] didn't want it. And I tried every year and they didn't want it. They kept saying, "Oh, we love you. We love 'Raymond.' We can't wait to work with you." And they said that until they would hear my ideas. And I realized that the business while we were doing "Raymond" for nine years had changed drastically. It was not the same world anymore. Listen, it was tough to get "Raymond" on when we got it up, because it was such an innocuous-seeming show, meaning not hip and edgy, not sexy in any way, just what has always proven to be the building blocks of television, these family sitcoms. So we like to think that we were doing an adult version of a family sitcom without being blunt or obvious or vulgar. And by the time the show was over, the world had become more blunt and obvious and vulgar. And so it was hard to sell anything else.

I thought, "If I'm going to beat my head against this show business wall, why don't I pick this spot in the wall that I would really, really love and maybe change it up a little?" Because the world was telling me something. It's not the same anymore and if you don't adapt and if you don't change and you don't follow your heart, then you might not succeed. So it took me 10 years to get this show. They just don't hand these out to anybody. When people say, "How do I get that job?" well, you can struggle and fail and beg and borrow and steal and try every way you can, but it might take you 10 years. Now, if you were to ask me, "Was it worth it?" I would say yes.

Now, I don't know when I'll get to do it again. We finished filming in January. We got it in just under the wire. So there's two things: I have no idea when the world will open back up again. None of us do. I would like to think that maybe in a year, we'll get some semblance of normalcy. We need to have a vaccine that we can trust in the world. We can't just take the first one off the truck that they might try to shove on us. I tell people, I don't even update my phone until I see what happens to everybody else.

But the other thing is I have no idea if Netflix will want any more. I really don't. They seem to want new things all the time. It's very rare. They only daily renew 5% of their existing shows. Now, luckily this last season, season three was our most popular so far, so the audience keeps growing. So that's nice. And I think we we've gotten that top five. We became one of their top five unscripted series for season three. So season four seems to be on track to be even more popular because — and we can thank COVID for one thing — more people are watching Netflix. But you know, people [are watching] vicariously, because we can't travel any other way.

SFGATE: I was going to ask you about the timing of the shooting. Watching the San Francisco episode felt like a time capsule in a way, because you're seeing everyone hugging and without masks. It feels like a different world.

Phil Rosenthal: And yet it was just so recent. It was just a few months. It's amazing, isn't it, how quickly things can be taken away. It's really a lesson that we're all being forced to learn about how temporal everything is, how things can be gone in an instant that you take for granted. My joke is that when the world is returned to us, we will be so grateful and so happy — and that feeling is going to last two weeks and then we will be back to complaining. That's just people.

I watched the show, too, and I go, "Oh, remember when I could dance out in the street with the people in Rio and hug them and eat with them and just see my friends and be in a restaurant?" Yes, I feel that kind of melancholy, but here's what I want to impart to anyone reading this: This will end. This will end, this [pandemic] time, and the world will be returned to us. And what you should do with this feeling as you watch the show is what I hope you do when you've watched the show in the past. Look at the stuff that looks good to you and plan a trip! Because what makes life good is having things to look forward to.

SFGATE: You're always encouraging people to travel. What has travel brought to you in your life and how has it enriched how you view things?

Phil Rosenthal: I love this question. So I always say that what I've learned in all my travels starting when I was 23, [which] is when I first traveled anywhere, I went to Europe and it blew my mind. And the reason it blew my mind is because the nature of travel, what happens to you is it changes your perspective. And that's something you carry with you the rest of your life. So in other words, if I'd never been anywhere, right, and I go to, let's say, Paris, and I'm walking down the street for the first time in Paris. And I'm marveling at the trees on the Boulevard. "Look at these trees, look at the thought that went into this and the care that goes into maintaining them and keeping them, because they care about beautiful here. Never seen anything like it. Oh my God." And all the other experiences that I'm having for the first time are now in my head forever. It changes you because you see another way of life for better and worse, by the way.

But I came home to my apartment in Washington Heights in New York, and I walked down the street and I started to notice those trees. And I said, "Hmm. You know, we have beautiful trees here, too. Look at the thought that went into these. I always took them for granted." But because I now had something to compare it to and understand that this has been planned, that our Central Park in New York was planned, it wasn't just some earth that was left alone while the city grew around it ... it was planned like a work of art. And so every street and every tree that's planted, had thought behind it. Well, that's a new perspective on life, right? So that has stayed with me forever. And so as important as it is, I think, for you or everyone you know to travel and be an ambassador — and in today's world, just by being half-nice, you're a great ambassador for America, right? Just be a half-decent person and you'll be beloved and you'll surprise people around the world. So that's your duty as an American to represent — but what you get in return, I think is invaluable.