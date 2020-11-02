Thomas Keller, other Bay Area chef superstars appear in San Francisco episode of Netflix's 'Somebody Feed Phil'
The fourth season of the Netflix travel docuseries "Somebody Feed Phil" premiered Friday, and in it, host Phil Rosenthal is tackling the streets of San Francisco, including a whirlwind trip through Napa Valley, in a new episode.
Rosenthal, the former showrunner for the hit show "Everybody Loves Raymond," tours the city with a number of local culinary heavyweights in the episode. He takes a trip through the Ferry Building with Alice Waters, including a visit to Tanya Holland's (now shuttered) Brown Sugar Kitchen outpost; a tour of Thomas Keller's Napa Valley restaurants alongside the chef himself; a lunch with Dominique Crenn at her eponymous restaurant Petit Crenn; cooking with Tony Gemignani at Family House San Francisco; as well as a tour of some Mission favorites with J. Kenji López-Alt. There's even a — perhaps some would say ill-advised — boat trip in the bay with chef Mourad Lahlou and friends (but more on that below).
Rosenthal discussed his recent visit to San Francisco, which local restaurants he wished could have been included on the show, and more in a phone interview with SFGATE.
The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
SFGATE: How did you approach selecting locations for San Francisco?
Phil Rosenthal: Some are favorite places that I love because I've been to San Francisco many times, and then there are discoveries that I had no idea about. But because of my love of food and restaurants, and even getting involved in the restaurant business, I have gotten to know and become friends with some of the world's great chefs. And two of them happen to be in the San Francisco area. I'm with the godfather and godmother of the way we eat in America, really, when you think about it: [Thomas] Keller and Alice [Waters]. It's kind of amazing that they're both right there, and I just loved the sequences with them, because I think they were presented in a way maybe you haven't seen before.
SFGATE: You're right. I think it is a first to see Thomas Keller exploring all of his restaurants in Napa. How did you guys decide to do this sort of trip through his restaurants?
Phil Rosenthal: Because I haven't seen [them all], and in the time that he's been there, he's created this little Keller Land — and I don't know if people know that. I know they know the French Laundry and if you live up there, you know the other ones, but I don't think the world knows that he built this very diverse empire. I didn't even have time to [show La Calenda]. We filmed there and that'll be a bonus scene on YouTube.
SFGATE: What is your approach to selecting food locations for each episode? How do you and your team dial into how to represent a city? It's kind of daunting, isn't it?
Phil Rosenthal: Absolutely. Take New York, for example. I'm from New York and the goal is to make the definitive show about that place, right? And how do I make the definitive show about New York? That was really daunting. How do I do it? And I quickly realized I can't, but I can make my New York. And so that's what you see in that particular episode.
For San Francisco, it's a combination of things I know that I want to show you and that I love, like the Ferry Building. When I come to San Francisco, I want to stay right near the Ferry Building, because that's my home base. I can always get something to eat, I love exploring the new places that come in, and it becomes exponentially greater when the farmers' market is there a couple of times a week. To me, that's heaven. The setting is beautiful, the people are great, the freshest, greatest food, the community, it's all there in this open market centered around this incredible food court that the Ferry Building became. I love it so much.
So that I know, but then there's places I don't know. And I leave it to experts like Kenji [López-Alt] to show me around and to explore. Like the Mission — there's places in the Mission I had no idea about and so that was so much fun. What I'm trying to do is one thing: get you to travel. So if that's the goal, how you're probably going to see a place is you're going to go on vacation. So what makes a vacation? Places to eat, things to do, you want to learn a little bit about the place without getting a boring class, right? You want to learn what's interesting.
Then I'm looking for mostly affordable place to eat with the occasional splurge, because that's what you would do on your vacation. But I'll be honest: I have these kinds of epiphanies. It doesn't have to be the four-star meal. You can get just as much of an explosive surprise and joy from a hot dog or a taco — for me, anyway. Delicious is delicious.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: