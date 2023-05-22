Bay Area Rock Hall of Fame act will continue tour without ailing lead singer

Tom Johnston is dropping off the Doobie Brothers’ ongoing 50th anniversary tour while he addresses a problem with his back.

The stellar guitarist and lead vocalist, who formed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band in San Jose in 1970, “will be undergoing surgery following severe back pain and will be unable to join the band on the upcoming leg” of the trek, according to a news release. Johnston has reportedly been advised by his physician that he should not be performing.

Although Johnston will be greatly missed by fans during this time away, the band does plan to continue its 50th anniversary tour, beginning May 25 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, with Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, John McFee and other musicians.

“I hope for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love. I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery … . I’m sure they will bring it every night as they always do,” Johnston said in a news release.

The Doobie Brothers’ best-known songs include “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus is Just Alright,” “China Grove,” “Black Water,” “Takin’ It to the Streets”, “What A Fool Believes,” “Long Train Runnin'” and “The Doctor.”

