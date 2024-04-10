A “Who’s who?” of Northern California musicians will gather Sunday in Sebastopol to perform at a benefit for famed blues, rock and folk singer, songwriter and guitarist Nick Gravenites.

Gravenites, 85, a longtime Occidental resident, is under care at an assisted-living facility, according to Jim Corbett, one of the organizers of the event.

According to the online invitation, Gravenites “needs help with mounting expenses, and all ticket sale proceeds will go to helping Nick.”

“All his friends are coming together to help with expenses,” Corbett said. “It looks to be one of the greatest collections of the blues community ever.”

The lineup includes slide guitarist Roy Rogers, singer Maria Muldaur, blues guitarist Elvin Bishop, Barry “Fish” Melton of Country Joe and the Fish and singer Annie Sampson.

Muldaur is best-known for the 1973 hit "Midnight at the Oasis.“ Bishop and his band scored a hit in 1976 with ”Fooled Around and Fell in Love,“ with Mickey Thomas on lead vocals.

The concert will run from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at pdne.ws/3xwAID4.

About 100 out of the overall 400 tickets on sale were still available as of Wednesday morning, Corbett said.

“There will be tickets available at the door,” he predicted.

Corbett said Gravenites isn’t expected to appear at the event.

“I don’t think he will be able to make it, which is sad,” Corbett said.

Recruiting talent for the benefit show was no problem, said Corbett, who organized the event with promoters Mick Martin and Steve Keyser.

“He’s a sweetheart,” Corbett said of Gravenites. “He used to hold court at the Sebastopol Farmers Market on Sundays, telling stories.”

Born in Chicago, Gravenites connected with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band there and ultimately found himself at the heart of the San Francisco scene in the ’60s, working with Big Brother and the Holding Company, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Electric Flag and other bands.

After moving north to Sonoma County in 1982, Gravenites lived in several spots before settling in the Occidental area. Gravenites gave up playing guitar when numbness in some of his fingers made it difficult, but continued singing.

Roughly 30 musicians, including some major players from the 1960s, celebrated Gravenites’ 80th birthday with a concert in 2018 in Sebastopol.

The lineup at that show included Melton, as well as hippie icon and activist Wavy Gravy, Peter Albin and Dave Getz of Big Brother and the Holding Company, Pete Sears of Jefferson Starship and Moonalice, David LaFlamme (who died last year) of It’s a Beautiful Day and star guitarist Harvey Mandel, who has played with the Rolling Stones, Canned Heat and John Mayall.

