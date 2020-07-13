Subscribe

Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 13, 2020, 7:15AM
LOS ANGELES — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27. TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

