Best memories from Petaluma’s original Denny’s

As announced here in one of my columns a few months back, after the COVID led to the closure of Denny’s in 2020, our Petaluma franchise now has new owners and in speaking with them we have learned that the reopening should be coming along any minute. With all our fond memories of Denny’s experiences, we figured the community at large might want to share their memories, so we posted a request to social media, and the memories came flooding in.

But first a quick history. Denny’s started as Danny’s Donuts in Los Angeles back in 1953, changing its name to Denny’s in the late 1950s to avoid being confused with another LA coffee shop called Dan’s. In the 1960s Denny’s began to franchise, and today has over 1,600 locations in a dozen countries.

Denny’s main appeal has always been its hours, historically being open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. In fact, rumor has it that many locations were built without locks on the doors, and when it did start to close some locations for some holidays, restaurants with locking doors often found they had no idea where the keys were because they had never used them. “When we came house hunting in April 1992, Denny's was one of the few places open past 9 p.m. on a Tuesday night,” shares Pam Granger. Once reopened, this may again hold true.

The iconic building design, with the zigzag roofline, was part of the “googie” architecture movement, which spread quickly across the U.S. during the second half of the last century inspired by the emergence of jets and the atomic and space age, and was also heavily influenced by the car culture. Whenever you see a photo of an old drive-in theater sign, with Jetson-style writing and stars, or tall pointy spires above a gas station sign or car wash, or an old diner sign along Route 66, that is googie architecture. (“Googie” was the wife of the Googie’s Coffee Shop in Hollywood, which was the architectural epicenter of the movement.)

FUTURE FARMERS

It is hard to write a piece about Petaluma memories without Petaluma area agriculture education popping up, much of it including that one-in-a-million mentor, Mr. King. “The Petaluma High FFA judging teams of the 1990’s had a very particular routine we followed with our advisor Mr. King - Denny’s for breakfast on the way to UC Davis and other field day competitions, and Baskin Robbins after the competitions,” commemorates Barb Brooks. “Many great discussions and laughs over Moons Over My Hammies breakfasts,” Fellow FFA teammate Dana Garzelli Gustafson chips in, “and don’t forget the Grand Slams!” As coincidence would have it, Denny’s actually served Baskin Robbins ice cream for a short while in the 1990’s.

THEATER

I had no idea, but apparently Denny’s was the spot for post-theater youth programs too. Trudee Herman, a Cinnabar Theater parent, and super volunteer, shared, “When my kids were in the youth program at Cinnabar Theater they would wrap up every last performance with a visit to Denny’s. The poor wait staff had to suffer through.”

Pamela Caralli Smith confirms, “After the last performance of Cinnabar youth Rep. performances, the cast would go to Denny’s.”

My Argus food column predecessor Frances Rivetti chimed in that she too remembers that from when her kids went through Cinnabar’s theater program, Mike Whooley, “Used to hang out there after theater practice at Petaluma High School.”

“I didn’t grow up here, but I did plays in high school, and we too always went to Denny’s after shows,”, adds Kelly Smallcombe.

Victoria Elizabeth Coon remembers visiting Denny’s, “In high school after a house party, choir performances, rehearsals for the senior class play and high school plays after rehearsals; in college, to cram all night for finals; in my 20s, after a night out dancing.”

Stephanie Gandy-Hussey Davis also used to spend late nights studying at Denny’s. They were patient with college-kid energy and had affordable food.”

POST CONCERT

From those on the stage to those enjoying stage performances, Denny’s was a late-night must. “We always went there for food after concerts at the Phoenix,” shares Shaina Ita Ferraro, co-owner of Penngrove Market. “Sometimes we went there all dressed up after Rocky Horror too. You could always find an eclectic group of people there late at night.” For April Lofgren, it was, “So many post-rave meals!”

LATE NIGHT FUN

Many good clean weekday and weekend nights were finished out at Denny’s. “A group of us used to go to Denny’s every weekend after being at the roller-skating rink that was located at the fairgrounds,” shares Linda Davidowski. “Later, after graduation, Denny’s became my first real full-time job. I started as bus help, then became a hostess and eventually worked behind the counter as a cook for a couple of years. Lots of memories.”