Beyonce breaks curfew at Bay Area concert, crowd fails 'mute challenge'

The Bay Area had an extra shimmer on Wednesday night as Beyonce arrived for her Renaissance World Tour.

The 41-year-old superstar stopped in the Bay Area for a single night at Levi's Stadium delivering a seven-act show, which truly was a musical renaissance. With a nearly three-hour performance, Queen Bey transported her frenzied "beehive" into a futuristic, rhythmic paradise.

The star, who was dubbed mayor of Santa Clara for the day, primarily performed pieces from her "Renaissance" album, released last July, in album order. Beyonce shied away from some of her iconic pieces and dipped into her new era of disco-infused dance music, paying tribute to historically Black and queer musical roots.

Before shaking the crowd with her highly-anticipated recent songs, Beyonce showed her vocal power as she sang some older hits, including "Dangerously in Love" and "Flaws and All." During this segment, she appeared gracefully on stage wearing a black, glistening dress and a red pashmina.

The show transitioned into the "Renaissance" act with a hallucinatory video interlude that included a spoken introduction and led into "I'm That Girl." Beyonce showed Santa Clara she really is "that girl" as she paraded around the stage followed by dynamically talented dancers.

Beyonce then moved into her "Motherboard" segment, where she performed "Energy," which included the #mutechallenge, a viral trend from the tour. The continuing faux-competition is to see which crowd can truly "mute" when Beyonce sings the lyrics "Look around, everybody on mute."

It's safe to say that the Bay Area failed the challenge miserably. When Queen Bey asked the crowd to mute, there were still an ample amount of excited fans cheering and screaming.

Fans did honor the singer's request to wear silver and chrome for her upcoming birthday on Sept. 4, though. She made the fashion request on her Instagram Story, saying, "Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome." The other noticeable style trend: cowboy hats, which were nearly everywhere you looked throughout the stadium as a nod to the cover of her "Renaissance" album.

The next acts were nothing short of extraordinary, as the singer sprinkled in a few must-play hits including "Diva" and "Run the World (Girls)."

Performing under the rare blue supermoon, Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was the real star of the show. Fans knew exactly who was coming on stage as Beyonce began singing "My Power," with screams of anticipation almost overpowering the singer.

As soon as her mother said "That's my bloodline, on the frontline," a stadium of nearly 50,000 voices cheered on Blue as she danced with power, nerve and confidence.

The spotlight was on Blue for the first time during this tour, with fans across the world cheering her on, even wearing blue or bringing blue balloons to some of Beyonce's shows. Blue's youthful radiance captivated the audience as she strutted down the stage for "Black Parade."

After her daughter left the stage, Beyonce flipped her hair and showed her impressive strength lowering herself on a pole for her vocals on "Savage Remix," a Megan Thee Stallion viral hit she was featured on in 2020.

The show ended with a mind-blowing outro as her dancers vogued to "Pure/Honey," showing the artistry, style and talent embedded in LGBTQ dance culture.

Beyonce ended her spectacular show at 11:29 p.m., nearly 30 minutes after the Santa Clara County curfew. Taylor Swift's three-hour Eras Tour show last month also violated the ordinance.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has broken the curfew in the Bay Area. The singer also violated it during her On the Run II Tour in 2018 and during her Formation Tour at Levi's in 2016.

Beyonce will continue her tour this Friday at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.