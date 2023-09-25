Whether it’s at a sold-out arena or in an intimate lounge, several big-name artists and bands are making their way to the Bay Area and Sonoma County over the next few months, promising a fall packed with live music.

Here’s the shows you don’t want to miss.

October

The War and Treaty: The husband-and-wife musical duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have been sharing their soulful Americana sound with audiences around the world, and they head to Little Saint in Healdsburg as part of their “Lover’s Game Tour,” Oct. 5. Named the "2022 Duo/Group of the Year” by the Americana Music Association, the pair offers a diverse blend of music topped by stunning vocals. Tickets are $50. 25 North Street, Healdsburg. littlesainthealdsburg.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qw9VYGlhQAQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Night Ranger: The San Francisco arena rock band known for ‘80s hits like “Sister Christian” and “Don’t tell Me You Love Me” is coming to the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park for a 21-and-over concert Oct. 6. The group will spend the evening playing their classic hits and latest original tunes, including songs recorded during the pandemic. Tickets start at $40. 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park. gratonresortcasino.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z92bmlcmyq0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Psychedelic Furs: The longrunning UK band still led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler and best known for major hits like "Love My Way" and "Pretty In Pink" are touring with fellow British rockers Squeeze, and both bands take the stage at Blue Note Jazz Club Oct. 6 in Napa. While the two bands styles vary between post-punk and power pop, early tour reviews called the pair “terrifically entertaining” in concert. Tickets start at $69. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RuWmsg-ihLg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ann Wilson: The co-founder and lead singer-songwriter of iconic rock band Heart is on the road with new backing band Tripsitter and will deliver her soaring vocals at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10. Wilson will be performing original songs from the band’s new album, “Another Door,“ as well as her classic hits. Tickets start at $65; VIP packages are available for $295. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. lutherburbankcenter.org.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q-9EmEkEtoI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Peter Gabriel: The founding member of Genesis and celebrated solo artist is bringing his latest tour to Chase Center in San Francisco Oct. 11. Gabriel will be performing songs from his forthcoming album “i/o,“ alongside his four-decade strong catalog of hits and fan favorites. Tickets start at $72.50. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com

Kyshona Vocal Trio: Blending folk, soul and R&B, the singer-songwriter and licensed musical therapist showcases her lyrical power in concert at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park Oct. 13. Having spent the last two years studying her family's history, genealogy, Kyshona is currently recording an album of music exploring her past and connect to future generations. Tickets start at $30. 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Pete Escovedo: The legendary jazz and Latin percussionist is hitting the road one last time in a retirement tour that stops at Napa’s Blue Note Jazz Club, Oct. 14-15. Sons Juan and Peter Escovedo join their dad on stage, as does soul singer Sy Smith, who has supported other top-tier artists like Whitney Houston, Sheila E., Chaka Khan and Macy Gray. Tickets start at $39. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com

P!NK: The Grammy-winning and platinum-selling pop music icon’s “The Trustfall Tour” stops at Chase Center Oct. 14 and 15. Known for her emotionally stirring anthems, P!NK’s latest album, “Trustfall,” debuted earlier this year at number 2 on the Billboard 200, and her documentary 2021 “P!NK: All I Know So Far,” was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video. Tickets start at $225. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D2KE2a5qo0g">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Reed Foehl: The Grammy-nominated performer and globe-trotting troubadour performs at Little Saint in Healdsburg Oct. 19, and at HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma Oct. 21. Best known for cowriting the song “Fly,” covered by country legend Lee Ann Womack, Foehl’s music mixes thoughtful and personal lyrics with catchy hooks and singalong choruses. Both shows are free, RSVP at pdne.ws/3rqcUOx and pdne.ws/3EP0RNT. Little Saint is 25 North Street, Healdsburg. HopMonk Tavern is at 691 Broadway, Sonoma.