Big-names concerts coming to Sonoma County, rest of Bay Area this fall

From Bruce Springsteen to Doja Cat, fall is packed with live music.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 25, 2023, 2:24PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

Whether it’s at a sold-out arena or in an intimate lounge, several big-name artists and bands are making their way to the Bay Area and Sonoma County over the next few months, promising a fall packed with live music.

Here’s the shows you don’t want to miss.

October

The War and Treaty: The husband-and-wife musical duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter have been sharing their soulful Americana sound with audiences around the world, and they head to Little Saint in Healdsburg as part of their “Lover’s Game Tour,” Oct. 5. Named the "2022 Duo/Group of the Year” by the Americana Music Association, the pair offers a diverse blend of music topped by stunning vocals. Tickets are $50. 25 North Street, Healdsburg. littlesainthealdsburg.com

Night Ranger: The San Francisco arena rock band known for ‘80s hits like “Sister Christian” and “Don’t tell Me You Love Me” is coming to the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park for a 21-and-over concert Oct. 6. The group will spend the evening playing their classic hits and latest original tunes, including songs recorded during the pandemic. Tickets start at $40. 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park. gratonresortcasino.com

The Psychedelic Furs: The longrunning UK band still led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler and best known for major hits like "Love My Way" and "Pretty In Pink" are touring with fellow British rockers Squeeze, and both bands take the stage at Blue Note Jazz Club Oct. 6 in Napa. While the two bands styles vary between post-punk and power pop, early tour reviews called the pair “terrifically entertaining” in concert. Tickets start at $69. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com

Ann Wilson: The co-founder and lead singer-songwriter of iconic rock band Heart is on the road with new backing band Tripsitter and will deliver her soaring vocals at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, Oct. 10. Wilson will be performing original songs from the band’s new album, “Another Door,“ as well as her classic hits. Tickets start at $65; VIP packages are available for $295. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. lutherburbankcenter.org.

Peter Gabriel: The founding member of Genesis and celebrated solo artist is bringing his latest tour to Chase Center in San Francisco Oct. 11. Gabriel will be performing songs from his forthcoming album “i/o,“ alongside his four-decade strong catalog of hits and fan favorites. Tickets start at $72.50. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com

Kyshona Vocal Trio: Blending folk, soul and R&B, the singer-songwriter and licensed musical therapist showcases her lyrical power in concert at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park Oct. 13. Having spent the last two years studying her family's history, genealogy, Kyshona is currently recording an album of music exploring her past and connect to future generations. Tickets start at $30. 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Pete Escovedo: The legendary jazz and Latin percussionist is hitting the road one last time in a retirement tour that stops at Napa’s Blue Note Jazz Club, Oct. 14-15. Sons Juan and Peter Escovedo join their dad on stage, as does soul singer Sy Smith, who has supported other top-tier artists like Whitney Houston, Sheila E., Chaka Khan and Macy Gray. Tickets start at $39. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com

P!NK: The Grammy-winning and platinum-selling pop music icon’s “The Trustfall Tour” stops at Chase Center Oct. 14 and 15. Known for her emotionally stirring anthems, P!NK’s latest album, “Trustfall,” debuted earlier this year at number 2 on the Billboard 200, and her documentary 2021 “P!NK: All I Know So Far,” was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video. Tickets start at $225. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Reed Foehl: The Grammy-nominated performer and globe-trotting troubadour performs at Little Saint in Healdsburg Oct. 19, and at HopMonk Tavern in Sonoma Oct. 21. Best known for cowriting the song “Fly,” covered by country legend Lee Ann Womack, Foehl’s music mixes thoughtful and personal lyrics with catchy hooks and singalong choruses. Both shows are free, RSVP at pdne.ws/3rqcUOx and pdne.ws/3EP0RNT. Little Saint is 25 North Street, Healdsburg. HopMonk Tavern is at 691 Broadway, Sonoma.

Jessica Vosk: The Broadway sensation who won hearts with her performances in “Wicked,“ “Fiddler on the Roof“ and more, brings her love of the California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s to the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park Oct. 21. Vosk’s “California Dreamin” concert will feature hits written by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and other artists from the famed Laurel Canyon music scene. Tickets start at $35. 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Devon Gilfillian: Rising singer and multi-instrumental performer born in Philadelphia and now living in Nashville brings his soulful R&B on the road with a concert at Little Saint in Healdsburg Oct. 24. Gilfillian has shared stages with everyone from Keith Urban to Gladys Knight and Mavis Staples, and his latest album, “Love You Anyway,” is being praised for its emotional resonance and exciting grooves. Tickets start at $30. 25 North Street, Healdsburg. littlesainthealdsburg.com.

SZA: The "Nobody Gets Me" singer has racked up a sold-out tour and a smash-hit album, “S.O.S.,” in addition to winning a Grammy and other accolades. Now, the soulful R&B artist is coming to Chase Center on her “S.O.S. Tour” Oct. 26. During the first run of the tour earlier this year, SZA welcomed several surprise guests to the stage including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Lizzo and more. Tickets start at $240. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Quetzal: Grammy-winning bilingual music ensemble from East Los Angeles performs its innovative blend of Chicano rock and Afro-Cuban rhythms at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park Oct. 27. In addition to their pioneering music, the 30-year-strong band is recognized for their work fighting oppression in their community. Tickets start at $25. 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. gmc.sonoma.edu.

YES: The hugely influential rock band performs at Blue Note Jazz Club in Napa Oct. 31 as part of their “Classic Tales of YES Tour.” The concert include iconic tracks from the band’s catalog covering fifty-plus years, as well as music from the new album “Mirror To The Sky.” Tickets start at $69. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com.

Doja Cat: The platinum-selling hip-hop and R&B artist is bringing "The Scarlet Tour“ to Chase Center in San Francisco Oct. 31. Tickets start at $150. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

November

Carly Pearce: The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter’s ”Country Music Made Me Do It Tour“ comes to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa Nov. 2. In the last few years, the Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member has toured and collaborated with other country music giants like Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton. Tickets start at $45, VIP packages are available for $190. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. lutherburbankcenter.org.

Jerry Seinfeld: The veteran comedian and sitcom star is hitting the road this fall with fellow funnyman Jim Gaffigan, and the two performers, who appeared together on Seinfeld’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” take the stage at Chase Center for two nights of standup shows, Nov. 2 and 3. Tickets start at $50. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

John Mayer: After rocking arenas with members of the Grateful Dead as part of Dead & Company the last few years, the renowned guitarist and singer-songwriter behind hits like "Your Body Is a Wonderland" is stripping things down this fall with a special solo acoustic concert at Chase Center in San Francisco Nov. 7. Grammy-nominated artist JP Saxe is opening the show. Tickets start at $59.50. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert: Queen, with lead vocalist Adam Lambert, perform “The Rhapsody Tour“ at Chase Center in San Francisco, Nov. 8-9. The career-spanning set list will include the band’s immortal anthems like “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and fan favorites. Tickets start at $432.50. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Eric Darius: Possessing an infectious exuberance, the innovative jazz saxophonist, producer and songwriter performs at Blue Note Jazz Club in Napa Nov. 10-11. Darius will showcase music off his recent album, “Unleashed,“ which blends traditional jazz with R&B, hip-hop, gospel, funk, neo-soul, and more. Tickets start at $29. 1030 Main Street, Napa. bluenotenapa.com.

Clay Walker: The veteran country music artist and Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member brings his platinum-selling songs to the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park Nov. 11. In addition to his country hits like “What’s It to You,” Walker is also known for his work as an advocate for the fight against multiple sclerosis, which Walker was diagnosed with in 1996. Tickets start at $45. 288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park, gratonresortcasino.com.

December

Depeche Mode: After proving they still possess plenty of musical pathos on their latest album, “Memento Mori,” Depeche Mode is currently on the road for the first time in five years and bringing their 75-date world tour to Chase Center in San Francisco Dec. 3. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform favorites and rarities, alongside new songs that showcase their ever-evolving and influential style of industrial new wave. Tickets start at $93. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Matteo Bocelli: The acclaimed Italian pianist and youngest son of star Andrea Bocelli made his stage debut at the Colosseum in Rome when he was just 18 years old. Now, the 26-year-old European sensation is embarking on a world tour that comes to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa Dec. 5. Tickets start at $39. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. lutherburbankcenter.org.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: “The Boss” is back and taking the stage with his longtime band at Chase Center in San Francisco Dec. 10 and 12. Known for playing three-plus hour long shows, the “Born to Run” band has been on the road since February as part of a tour that critics are calling “must-see.” Tickets start at $292. 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco. chasecenter.com.

Chris Isaak: The veteran singer and songwriter will help kick off the holiday season with the “It’s Almost Christmas Tour,” coming to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa Dec. 13. While details are limited, it’s a sure bet the platinum-selling crooner will be playing some Christmas classics alongside his hits. Tickets start at $69. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. lutherburbankcenter.org.

