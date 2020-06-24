Big public July 4 fireworks shows canceled in Sonoma County

If you’re looking for a July 4 fireworks show, you may have to do without the rocket’s red glare this year.

As concerns about the coronavirus continue and health orders ban mass gatherings, major annual public fireworks displays have been canceled for the summer.

Santa Rosa’s Red, White and Boom Fireworks Show and Independence Day Celebration, typically held every 4th of July at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, has been canceled this year in accordance with public health guidelines due to the pandemic.

The event, organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa #50, has brought together crowds of more than 10,000 people in recent years, and the event was declared the “Best Fireworks Show in Sonoma County” by readers of The Press Democrat for seven consecutive years.

Also, the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks festival in Sonoma.

Instead, the Devil’s Darlin’s car club will stage a classic car cruise, starting at 9 a.m. July 4 from the parking lot of the Sonoma Veterans’ Hall. It will go through the Sonoma Plaza, up Highway 12 to Glen Ellen and back down Arnold Drive to Verano Avenue. Sign up at the starting point by 8:30 a.m.

But there is at least one place you can watch fireworks - in Cloverdale. The venue for the Lions Club Fireworks set for July 4 has changed from the Cloverdale High School football field to Jack Hoffman baseball field west of Cloverdale High School.

In accordance with physical distancing requirements, there will be no spectators allowed on the field. Fireworks will start at dusk and can be viewed from vehicles, locations above the field and surrounding hills or other vantage points. Masking and physical distancing requirements are to be observed.

The following annual events have been postponed until 2021, according to sonomacounty.com:

Monte Rio Fireworks Event Weekend

The July Third Fireworks and Music Extravaganza at the football stadium at Analy High School in Sebastopol

Bodega Bay July Fourth Maritime Celebration

Windsor Kaboom! Third of July Fireworks at Keiser Park in Windsor

​​​Healdsburg Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

Kenwood Fourth of July parade, footrace and fireworks

Petaluma Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park

Red, White & Boom! at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa

Sonoma's Hometown Fourth of July at Sonoma Plaza

