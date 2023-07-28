Black Belt Eagle Scout reconnects with ancestral homelands on 3rd album

SEATTLE — It was an unusual time for a homecoming.

Then again, the summer of 2020 was an unusual time for everything. As COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns swept the globe, Katherine “KP” Paul realized by late spring that her life as a touring artist wasn’t returning to normal anytime soon. A veteran of the Portland music scene, Paul’s Black Belt Eagle Scout project has become one of the leading lights in contemporary Northwest indie rock over the past five years — and suddenly the full-time musician with a flourishing career was without their primary source of income.

Paul, who uses she/they pronouns, had already been thinking about one day returning to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Skagit County where they grew up, and between the pandemic and health issues their parents were dealing with, the timing was right. Paul and her partner/drummer, Camas Logue, and his two children relocated to the Swinomish Reservation and began putting down roots at a time when the tribe’s normally busy events calendar was as sparse as BBES’s touring itinerary.

“There was not a lot of socializing to do, so I took to nature,” said Paul. “I went outside and I started hiking more. I started getting into the foundation of who I am and getting my connection back with the land in this area.”

That process of reconnecting with her ancestral homelands became the overarching theme on Black Belt Eagle Scout’s gripping third album — this year’s “The Land, The Water, The Sky,” recorded at The Unknown studio in Anacortes. Between Zoom lessons learning her Native language and a new day job with the Indigenous-led nonprofit Potlatch Fund, Paul made daily visits to a local “inlet-type area” (often with their guitar in hand) where camas and wild onion bloomed and she could be surrounded by cedar trees or hike up to a bluff overlooking the river delta.

The scenic location where Paul felt “held and very supported” inspired the song “Sčičudᶻ” (pronounced cheats-oats), the Lushootseed word for the site, which translates as “a narrow place.” Paul’s comfortingly breathy, near-whispered vocals on the track feel like a warm meadow breeze drifting over her gauzy guitar work.

“It’s about being in a place where I feel like I am 110% like myself,” Paul said, “like I can be whoever it is that I am and feel supported by the land, the ground underneath me, the wind around me that’s blowing, the sounds that the forests make and knowing that I have this connection to this place — specifically through my ancestors that have been here since time immemorial — and just this really beautiful feeling.”

Raised in an artistic family, music was part of everyday life for Paul. Paul’s grandfather, Alex Paul Sr., was “instrumental in bringing the big-drum powwow” to her community from eastern Washington tribes, Paul said. Growing up, Paul was a jingle dancer with her family’s band, the Skagit Valley Singers, dancing at powwows around the region. The song “Fancy Dance” is a fond crash-and-roll ode to a “badass, powwow stylin’ girl” Paul recalled seeing at powwows — a fancy or jingle dress dancer with slicked-back hair, on-point makeup and regalia who everyone fawned over.

Having music, art and dance as an innate part of their culture gave Paul a “natural adaptation to Western music,” everything from classical to Madonna, before playing their first teenage show at Anacortes’ Department of Safety, a beloved DIY venue that shuttered in 2010. She considers herself fortunate to be part of a generation that could openly celebrate those aspects of her culture.

“My great-grandmother — maybe even my grandmother — when she was a girl, there were certain types of ceremonies, cultural ways and singing that they just couldn’t practice because it was illegal,” Paul said. “They would get in trouble through their boarding school. So I feel incredibly lucky to have this ability in life to know music, to know my culture and to be able to have that and cherish that and use it within the type of music that I make.”

Since returning to Swinomish, Paul has been active in the community, helping launch the tribe’s first-ever Pride celebration and working with an environmental group within the tribal government. They dream of opening a recording studio on the reservation one day.

For all the soul-nurturing sentiments coursing through “The Land, The Water, The Sky,” there are also moments of tension, feelings of frustration or sadness that surface in the songs as Paul has, for the first time, made an adult life for herself in her homelands.

“It’s interesting to me to come back to where you grew up as an adult and be in a situation where it’s not normal. Like, the world’s not normal,” Paul said, laughing. “It’s challenging. It’s not like I can just go back to how it was when I was growing up.

“[I’m] also trying to figure out my role. I feel like I’m still trying to do that and figure out who I am within my community, and will probably always try and figure that out until the day I die — and even beyond that probably, always keep growing and learning.”